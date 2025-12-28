<p>It’s that time when we recap the year that was and gaze into the crystal ball to predict what we think the next one is going to be like. Every sector is doing it, and perhaps the only one that can claim to be a truly delicious exploration is the food and beverage space!</p>.<p><strong>Course correction</strong></p>.<p>The year 2024 was when we saw restaurants open in record numbers, the volatility of the sector stabilising enough to be able to do so post Covid. Reported estimates at the beginning of 2025 said that we would be seeing as many as 1,000-2,000 restaurants a month open across cities. Those numbers wouldn’t be a stretch if we were to look just around our neighbourhoods.</p>.<p>That said, 2025 was also a year of course correction. Templatised formats of restaurants, cloud kitchens and pubs reached their peak, and many that did not adapt to the diners’ pulse, downed shutters. The culinary enthusiast grew increasingly discerning. They were happy to spend monies and pledge loyalty to establishments that consistently delivered good experiences in food, service and ambience. Price consciousness was no longer about being conservative while spending, but instead, became about raised expectations on what constituted bang for the buck.</p>.Baked in history: India’s first plum cake.<p><strong>So what are we saying goodbye to (or hope to) in the F&B world as we leave 2025 behind?</strong></p>.<p>Over-designed, under-thought-out concepts: No longer is the diner impressed with all things big and shiny. If the experience doesn’t tie together, it’s going to be hard to sustain. That said, the diner of today is extremely driven by FOMO, largely created by social media blitzes and limited reservations. Over-hyping an under-thought concept does not help, nor does hoping word-of-mouth will do it for what may be a great idea. Both diners and F&B creators have to explore the horizons on either side.</p>.<p>Generic bar menus: The year saw a lot of interesting alcohol trends — it began with heavily technique-driven creations at the beginning, to end at smaller, concept-driven thematic bars — think wine dive bars, vinyl listening rooms with pub grub, signature cocktails and small plates only spaces, among others.</p>.<p>Ear drum-piercing decibel levels: This is still more hope than reality. While most places start off with music that lets you have a conversation, they may soon end up with decibel levels that make you hoarse trying to place an order, let alone have a gossip session. However, it is interesting to see that with the nostalgia wave currently on, several pubs and bars have consciously invested in sound systems that let you have that “conversation over a good meal”.</p>.<p>Everything-for-everyone menus: Yes, when you have families with diverse palates, the demand for a multi-cuisine spread will not die out. But what has begun to happen is that these menus are now more focused, going micro-regional, and offering just as much of a premium experience as a single cuisine.</p>.<p><strong>Looking ahead</strong></p>.<p>As we head into 2026, the industry is clearly moving away from excess and towards intent. The base has been set, and it is only going to sharpen going forward. Some of what we are going see:</p>.<p>Micro concepts: It’s going to be all about focus — single (micro) cuisine, dish, spirit restaurants and bars. Smaller seating numbers — in the 10 to 30 category will be on the rise (rising overheads a contributing factor).</p>.<p>Balanced storytelling: Diners want stories; they are curious. What they don’t want is a speech. Balanced storytelling is going to rule the roost in 2026. Telling an impactful creation story in the time it takes for the glass or plate to go from tray to table is what we are going to see, going forward.</p>.<p>Curated experiences: The pop-up universe is going to continue full steam ahead. Domestic and international collaborations will continue to draw in crowds curious to see what is out there. Exclusive creations within these collaborations will be looked forward to. People will explore the curated micro-cuisine menu that introduces them to a whole new world of flavours, just as much as they will book a seat for a wine-whisky-craft spirit tasting session.</p>.<p>Knowledge experiences: The dining out audience is not hiding their geekiness anymore, and the momentum on knowledge-sharing F&B experiences is only going to increase. Hands-on foraging experiences, distillery and vineyard tours, expert talks by historians, farmers, craft spirit creators – both online and offline are going to be in demand.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This year was, in many ways, all about the F&B industry finding its footing and direction. As the year closes, the foundations have been laid, and 2026 will be about building some incredible layers. We raise a toast to all the culinary goodness the year ahead holds for us.</p>