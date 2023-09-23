Home
Homelifestylefood and drink

Shopping and food: Flavours of the season

Anushka Sarkhel asks some Bengalurians what their favorite shopping destination is this season.
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 03:42 IST

Commercial Street is one of my favourite places for shopping as well as street food. The lively atmosphere here is always abuzz with the rush in the local markets. It makes it a shopaholic’s delight for everyone. It is home to several small stores and big brand’s outlets that sell a variety of products. The street is lined with shops selling everything from clothes to books to electronics and has a wide variety of food vendors.

Anusha Shree Chiluvery

Anusha Shree Chiluvery

Tax associate
Tax associate

I have a deep admiration for Indian clothing, and without a doubt, my top choice during any festive season is around New BEL Road. As an avid supporter of Indian brands, I’m enamoured by the extensive collection of traditional attire here. Shopping here is a memorable experience.

Nivrity Sinha

Nivrity Sinha

Nivrity Sinha
Assistant professor, Fashion technology

I prefer casual attire, so I’m drawn to stores that offer a wide range of informal clothing. That’s why I like shopping around M G Road. I also shop here for everyday casual wear with interesting prints, and for well-fitted attire suitable for celebrations and more formal events.

Meghana

Meghana

Meghana
Visual merchandiser

(Published 23 September 2023, 03:42 IST)
