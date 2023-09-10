What lies between the layers of the gâteau...

The word ‘gateau’ in itself gives a picture of a large cake that contains layers of cream or fruit. Over the years, layered cakes have become a staple in a baker’s repertoire and on the diner’s table for almost any occasion.



Cake mixing



The aim of mixing is to combine the ingredients into a smooth, evenly dispersed, and stable batter that can hold as much air as possible. How the batter is made will determine the texture, mouthfeel, and visual appeal of the baked product. There are four methods of mixing cake ingredients depending on the ingredients being used.



Creaming or sugar-shortening: In the creaming method, the sugar and fat must be blended and creamed first. During the creaming process, air is incorporated into the mixture while simultaneously blending the sugar and the fat.



All-in: This method is mostly used in commercial, large-scale production. The recipe requires additional stabilisers and emulsifiers and a high ratio of chlorinated flour.



Whipping or whisking: This method is used when the leavening of the cake is to be obtained from air and steaming without the addition of chemical leavening agents. Here, the sugar is whipped along with the egg whites which incorporates air and causes the mix to triple in volume.



Flour-batter or combination or rubbing-in: This method is used when the fat proportion is considerably large, as in the case of pound cakes or butter cakes. When done right, the cake comes out somewhat dense and moist with a crumbly texture.



Components of gateau



In a gateau or layered cake, the cut cake is layered with fillings, coated with frosting or icing, and finally decorated with edible and/or inedible elements.



Sponges



The sponge is the primary component of the gateau. Depending on the flavour profile, sturdiness, and texture desired, the chef can choose from a range of different sponge cake varieties.



Genoise: The genoise sponge of Italian origin is very similar to a regular sponge with melted butter being the only variant.



Chiffon: The chiffon sponge recipe uses oil instead of butter and a combination of egg whites and baking powder for the aeration. The high oil content keeps it from becoming too dry when chilled or frozen.



Angel’s food cake: The sponge gets its name from its pure white colour. The recipe does not contain any fat.



Victoria sponge cake: The Victoria sponge is a rather dry cake made by the creaming method. It was popularised by Queen Victoria who favoured these cakes with her afternoon tea.



Joconde sponge: It is an almond-flavoured sponge that is mostly used to wrap cakes.



Syrups



A syrup is usually spooned or brushed over each layer of cake to ensure it stays moist throughout the assembling process. It also adds sweetness and can even be used to add other flavours.



Fillings



A gateau may be layered with soft or stiffer fillings as well. It can be in the form of jams, compotes, ganache, or buttercreams.



Jams: Jams are made by slow-cooking fruit pulp, fruit juice or water, and sugar over low heat. The fruit is usually peeled and cut. This creates a homogeneous gel that doesn’t have any lumpy bits of fruit.



Compote: Compote is made with whole fruits cooked in water and sugar until it reduces to a thick sauce. It can also be flavoured with other spices like cinnamon, star anise, cloves, etc., if desired.



Ganache: Ganache is a chocolate filling and can be used as frosting or icing as well. It is made with equal parts by the weight of cream and chocolate.



French buttercream: It is made with egg yolks rather than whites and has a very soft consistency. It is ideally used for filling and not suited for frosting or icing.



German buttercream: It is a combination of pastry cream and butter and is ideal for cake fillings.



Frostings & icings



This is done to give the cake a finished look and enhance its visual appeal.

 Simple buttercream: It is made with two simple ingredients: butter and sugar. Food colouring or flavouring agents may also be added, ideally in gel form for better emulsion. The buttercream must be applied only to cooled sponges as it will begin to melt in heat.

 Swiss meringue buttercream: A Swiss meringue buttercream is smoother and more pliable than simple buttercream and is thus preferred as an icing on wedding cakes.

 Italian meringue buttercream: In Italian meringue buttercream, the egg whites and sugar are not cooked over a double boiler. The egg whites are first whipped with a little sugar and cream of tartar till soft peaks form. Next, sugar syrup heated to 115 degree centigrade is poured in gradually. The meringue is continually whipped at a slow speed until soft peaks are achieved once again. It is then cooled to room temperature. Once cooled, butter is added a little at a time and whipped to stiff peaks.

 Ermine buttercream: Also known as cooked frosting, its preparation is similar to that of German buttercream. The difference is that it contains no eggs.

 Cream cheese frosting: Cream cheese frosting is typically used in combination with red velvet or carrot cake. It has a tangy flavour balanced with sweet and saltiness.

 Fondant: It is made with powdered sugar, corn syrup or liquid glucose, and shortening. It can be made as a rolled fondant or can be made as a poured fondant. It may also be made with melted marshmallows and powdered sugar.



