With pachadi on the side...

Pachadis and chutneys, which are quintessential elements of the great Indian thali, routinely use these bits and bobs, adding depth and variety to the experience. Add to this the seasonal calendar, where the varieties of readily available, naturally grown produce either limit or expand the everyday menu, and you have a way of life that, over time, begins to birth an almost in-built, autonomous sense of self-awareness and nature connectedness. Take, for example, a mango that is grown and force-ripened before the actual calendar-set summer days — it could be a recipe for disaster, leading to stomach issues. Or avarekai that is grown throughout the year — lacking the distinct, grassy, mulch-like winter aroma (locally known as sogadu), which won’t just taste different but also feel harder to digest. While everyday cooking brings these nuggets of learning, our festivals are a gateway to not just traditional recipes and celebrations but also to the intuitive wisdom our ancestors had developed for balanced, season-focused cooking. One key element of their choices involved honouring different aspects of the food system, which led to a specific pattern and timetable for the consumption of food. Right from the onset of spring, marked by Ugadi — the first day of the New Year according to the lunar calendar — the use of tender neem leaves and blossoms, raw mangoes, jaggery and coconut, has been a significant way to establish the tastes of the season that best suit the body.