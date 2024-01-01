Won’t my cat get bored if I keep it inside? Here’s how to ensure it’s happy

However, a boring indoor environment may not meet a cat’s need for mental stimulation. So how can we keep cats indoors in a way that will keep them safe and happy?

When considering animal welfare, the Five Domains Model is a good place to start.

The five domains are:

1. Nutrition – cats need the right type and amounts of food and water.

2. Physical environment, including temperature, flooring, noise, light.

3. Health – Injury, disease, impairment.

4. Behavioural interactions with people and other animals, which includes the ability to exercise agency – choosing to engage, or not, in a particular activity at a given moment.

5. Mental state, including feelings such as hunger, pain, fear and comfort, which is an overall assessment of the animal’s subjective welfare state.