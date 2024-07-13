Home
Radhika Merchant looks nothing short of a dream in her wedding attire

Radhika's bridal ensemble was a vision of elegance and tradition, featuring a beautifully embroidered lehenga that showcased the designers' signature craftsmanship.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 July 2024, 03:17 IST

Radhika Merchant looked nothing short of a dream in her stunning wedding attire designed by the celebrated duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain

Her ensemble is Abu Sandeep’s intricate interpretation of ‘Panetar’ - the Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white.

Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain

The ivory Zardozi cut-work ensemble consists of a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a 5 meter head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta.

Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain

The ghagra glitters with three borders of red, Its workmanship is the finest amalgamation of Naqshi, Saadi and Zardozi symmetrically hand-embroidered in intricate floral booties that are lavishly decorated with stones, sequins, tamba tikkis and a touch of red Resham.

Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain

The head veil has impossibly delicate jaali and cut-work while the detachable trail is a Zardozi marvel of 80 inches.

Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain

The outfit is complete with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that uplifts the silhouette with its maximal drama.

Credit: Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla

Published 13 July 2024, 03:17 IST
India NewsWorld newslifestyleAmbaniAnant AmbaniRadhika Merchantfashion

