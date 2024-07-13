Radhika Merchant looks nothing short of a dream in her wedding attire

Radhika Merchant looked nothing short of a dream in her stunning wedding attire designed by the celebrated duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Her ensemble is Abu Sandeep’s intricate interpretation of ‘Panetar’ - the Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white.
The ivory Zardozi cut-work ensemble consists of a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a 5 meter head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta.
The ghagra glitters with three borders of red, Its workmanship is the finest amalgamation of Naqshi, Saadi and Zardozi symmetrically hand-embroidered in intricate floral booties that are lavishly decorated with stones, sequins, tamba tikkis and a touch of red Resham.
The head veil has impossibly delicate jaali and cut-work while the detachable trail is a Zardozi marvel of 80 inches.
The outfit is complete with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that uplifts the silhouette with its maximal drama.
Published 13 July 2024, 03:17 IST