7 Amazing places to visit in summer in India (2024)

Leh-Ladakh: One can explore the stunning landscapes, high-altitude lakes, and monasteries amidst the Himalayas.
Coorg, Karnataka: Plan a trip to the tranquillity of coffee plantations, waterfalls, and lush greenery in the Western Ghats away from the city hustle.
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Embark on adventure sports like river rafting, bungee jumping, and enjoy yoga and meditation retreats in this spiritual town.
Munnar, Kerala: Visit God's own country and explore tea estates, trek through the Western Ghats, and visit wildlife sanctuaries amidst misty mountains.
Goa: One of the most famous tourist spots, Goa is known for its vibrant nightlife, sandy beaches, and rich Portuguese heritage.
Mount Abu, Rajasthan: Escape the desert heat and visit serene lakes, ancient temples, and scenic viewpoints in Rajasthan's only hill station.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Relax on pristine beaches, indulge in water sports, and explore coral reefs in this tropical paradise.
(Published 04 March 2024, 13:10 IST)