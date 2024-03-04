JOIN US
lifestyle

7 Amazing places to visit in summer in India (2024)

India offers a plethora of destinations that are perfect for summer vacations, ranging from serene hill stations to coastal getaways. Here we list seven amazing places to visit in India during the summer.
Last Updated 04 March 2024, 13:10 IST

Leh-Ladakh: One can explore the stunning landscapes, high-altitude lakes, and monasteries amidst the Himalayas.

Credit: Pexels

Coorg, Karnataka: Plan a trip to the tranquillity of coffee plantations, waterfalls, and lush greenery in the Western Ghats away from the city hustle.

Credit: Pexels

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Embark on adventure sports like river rafting, bungee jumping, and enjoy yoga and meditation retreats in this spiritual town.

Credit: Pexels

Munnar, Kerala: Visit God's own country and explore tea estates, trek through the Western Ghats, and visit wildlife sanctuaries amidst misty mountains.

Credit: Pexels

Goa: One of the most famous tourist spots, Goa is known for its vibrant nightlife, sandy beaches, and rich Portuguese heritage.

Credit: Pexels

Mount Abu, Rajasthan: Escape the desert heat and visit serene lakes, ancient temples, and scenic viewpoints in Rajasthan's only hill station.

Credit: Pexels

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Relax on pristine beaches, indulge in water sports, and explore coral reefs in this tropical paradise.

Credit: Instagram/@andaman_vlogger

(Published 04 March 2024, 13:10 IST)
summer vacationsummerbudget travel

