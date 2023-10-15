Essen's a rough diamond

Inspired by castles that Krupp saw on his travels in England, the villa, situated like a gem in the Krupp forest on the hills above the Ruhr River and overlooking Lake Baldeny, reflects opulence in its architecture, but is also noted for its technical functionality. A symbol of German industrialisation, the villa was once frequented by dignitaries, emperors, and prominent people. Around the villa, like elsewhere in Essen, are vast green belts, parks, and gardens. A number of urban hiking trails like Baldeney Steig, have aficionados of the outdoors applauding. Sign up for an experience of urban trekking and the terrain you’ll traverse includes forests, meadows, fields, and quaint farmhouses. If you have time for just a day trip, let it be the 45-minute train journey to Cologne. Here, the Cologne Cathedral, a UNESCO world heritage site and one of Europe’s largest Gothic structures, eclipses all else. Constructed in 1248 AD, this building survived the damages it faced in the Second World War and is now meticulously restored. The steeples rise to an astounding 157 meters. Having a guide, as you walk through the cathedral, brings to life its many ecclesiastical treasures. Gems not to miss include a 13th century golden sarcophagus, believed to contain the remains of the Three Wise Men, an altar painted by superlative medieval painter, Stephen Lochnar, and a 13th-century Madonna sculpture. Ever evolving, like the city itself, the cathedral also houses a stained-glass window designed by contemporary artist Gerhard Richter. This 65-foot work was crafted to replace a window decimated by bombs in World War II. Containing 1,100 hand-blown glass panels, the 72 colours used in the contemporary window, are drawn from those in use in other medieval windows, linking past and present. Outside more indicators of the city as a cultural powerhouse unfurl — as museums and art galleries that dot the lanes outside the cathedral, issue a compelling siren call.