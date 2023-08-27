New attractions in Doha

If you’re a football or sports fan, then a visit to the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum has to be part of the itinerary. The design of the cylindrical glass building, which lies encased in the Olympic rings in blue, yellow, green, white and red, is stunning. Once inside, explore the seven galleries that range from the history of sports across the world, the Olympics and a gallery that features about 90 famous athletes including cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Don’t skip the interesting FIFA gallery that showcases how Doha geared up for the mega event. The most fascinating is the Activation Zone where among other physical activities you can pedal a hand cycle, paddle a boat, or push a jeep out of sand to test your stamina, core, upper strength body and more.