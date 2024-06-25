Offbeat places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon

The monsoon season brings out the natural beauty of Sakleshpur, transforming it into a serene and untouched paradise. Nestled in the Western Ghats of Karnataka, this hill station is at its best during this time. Sakleshpur is renowned for its abundant coffee, tea, and spice plantations, offering a blissful aromatic experience. A lesser-known feature of this charming location is its exquisite wooden carvings. With its rolling hills, coffee estates, and picturesque views, Sakleshpur is an ideal destination for nature lovers seeking an offbeat adventure.
Madikeri, often called the "Scotland of India," is situated in the heart of Coorg, a perfect location for those seeking a peaceful escape amidst nature. The hill station is covered with tea and coffee plantations, and the rain makes these hills shine with a lush green glow that is awe-inspiring. The Scotland of India remains a tourist favourite for its stunning weather, magnificent views, and charming locals.
Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of Karnataka's most beautiful destinations, and the monsoon season amplifies its charm. Famous for the Virupaksha Temple, the iconic Stone Chariot, and the ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire, Hampi offers a wealth of experiences for travelers. The numerous temples scattered across the landscape become even more breathtaking when bathed in rain. With its rich history and stunning architecture, Hampi transforms into a picturesque wonderland during the rainy season.
Coorg is bathed in refreshing showers during the monsoon, transforming this beautiful land into a spectacular destination. The Coorg monsoon has its own charm, with lush green surroundings, exquisite attractions, and perfect misty weather. With activities ranging from hiking through dense forests to exploring historical monuments, Coorg provides an array of experiences perfect for creating lasting memories with your family. As one of the most popular and easily accessible hill stations in South India, Club Mahindra Madikeri provides the perfect stay, allowing travellers to relax and enjoy nature to the fullest.
Often called the "Cherrapunji of the South," Agumbe receives heavy rainfall, creating stunning rainforests and waterfalls like Barkana Falls and Onake Abbi Falls. It's also a great place for trekking and spotting wildlife.
