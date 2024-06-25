Offbeat places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon

If you love nature, travel, and exploring new places, the monsoon season is the perfect time to follow your passions. During the monsoon, the air is filled with a refreshing sense of positivity and relief. Karnataka is one of the 'to-be' places that comes alive and paints a picturesque view. Contrary to popular belief, monsoon travel offers unique advantages, including savings on luxury accommodations and the chance to witness the unparalleled beauty of the region. Here we list five must-visit places in Karnataka during the monsoon season.