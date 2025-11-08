<p>Planning an international getaway from Bengaluru and don't want to break your bank? Travelers planning a trip next month, have plenty budget-friendly options to explore unique cultures, stunning landscapes and vibrant cities without overspending.</p><p>Oman, Thailand and Malaysia stand out as the cheapest countries offering wonderful experiences paired with affordable flights and easy visa options.</p><p>Here’s what makes each destination a perfect pick for a wallet-friendly yet memorable trip.</p>.<p><strong>Things to Do -</strong> Discover the breathtaking Wahiba Sands desert with camel rides and 4x4 safaris, visit historic forts like Nizwa Fort and explore traditional souqs, relax at the serene Qurum Beach, hike the scenic Hajar Mountains, enjoy cultural venues like the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and Royal Opera House. </p><p>Oman offers a rich blend of natural beauty and heritage, ideal for those seeking tranquility and adventure.</p><p><strong>Affordable Flights:</strong> Flights from Bengaluru to Muscat start around Rs 6,154. E-Visa available for Indians.</p>.<p><strong>Things to Do -</strong> Immerse in Bangkok’s lively street markets and famous Buddhist temples like Wat Pho; explore ancient sites in Ayutthaya; relax on stunning beaches in Phuket and Krabi; enjoy water sports, snorkelling, and elephant sanctuaries in Chiang Mai; experience Thai street food and cooking classes. Thailand is the quintessential budget-friendly destination for culture, cuisine, and beach fun.</p><p><strong>Affordable Flights:</strong> Flights start near Rs 6,600, with budget packages from Rs 18,000 for five days. Visa-free entry for Indians.</p>.<p><strong>Things to Do -</strong> Marvel at the iconic Petronas Towers and vibrant markets in Kuala Lumpur; trek through Cameron Highlands’ tea plantations; unwind on the tropical beaches of Langkawi; explore historic sites and street art in Penang and Malacca; visit wildlife sanctuaries and firefly watching spots in Kuala Selangor. Malaysia combines urban excitement with natural escape at great value.</p><p><strong>Affordable Flights:</strong> Flights from Bengaluru start around Rs 7,000; trip packages from Rs 14,000 excluding flights. Visa-free entry for Indians.</p>