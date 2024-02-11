This Little Museum of Dublin is making a big impact

Since the rain was coming down hard, the prospect of shopping — which is what this area is best known for — wasn’t very attractive. So, we attempted to hail a cab back to our place when an imposing Georgian townhouse, just off Grafton Street, caught our eye. The structure was clearly built in the heyday of English architecture in the 18th and 19th centuries when four King Georges sat on the throne. Apart from the building’s regal atmosphere, it was a standee declaring the name of this establishment — The Little Museum of Dublin — that grabbed our attention. We decided to investigate.