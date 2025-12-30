<p>It is time to ring in a New Year and bid goodbye to the one going by. If you are looking for a high-energy night to celebrate the new beginning, head to <a href="https://kingsclub.in/events-2/">Kings Club, Nagarbhavi.</a> </p><p>Themed Tropical NYE 2026, Kings Club has curated its New Year’s Eve celebrations with a tropical vibe. </p><p>The event, spread across the club’s sprawling venues, promises high-energy entertainment for a memorable start to 2026. Deccan Herald and Prajavani are print media partners.</p><p>Set to begin at 7.30 pm on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, Tropical NYE 2026 will be a multi-floor entertainment with DJs spinning popular tracks simultaneously on each of the floors, offering choices in music through the night. </p><p>The entertainment includes fashion show, exotic dance acts, fire act, carnival artists and entertainers with a host curating the show through the countdown to the New Year. There’s also the option of an open-to-sky deck with its own entertainment line-up.</p><p>Tropical NYE 2026 promises to tickle your tastebuds too. There’s an unlimited buffet featuring over 40 items, along with a range of alcoholic beverages and soft drinks.</p><p>Kings Club has set up a dedicated play and entertainment zone for children that allows parents to enjoy the night.</p><p><strong>Venue address</strong></p><p>Kings Club</p><p>Lakeside 15/2 Muddanapalya</p><p>Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout, 8th Block</p><p>Bengaluru 560091</p><p><strong>Contact details</strong></p><p>+91 8088 444 888, +91 7876 433 433</p><p><strong>Email:</strong> </p><p>shams@kingsclub.in</p>