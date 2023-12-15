Watch: Designer makes gown using expired condoms

A US-based designer has found a unique and beautiful way of spreading awareness about AIDS and sexual health by making a gown using expired condoms.

Gunnar Deatherage, in collaboration with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, collected scores of expired condoms and turned those into a gorgeous gown.

A video of the making of the product was uploaded on YouTube, which has now gone viral with over 80 lakh views. Gunnar's way of making the gown includes a procedure where he first turns the condoms into flower-like shapes, followed by painting them gold before putting those into the dress.