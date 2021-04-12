News Live: Top official admits Chinese Covid vaccines have low effectiveness
News Live: Top official admits Chinese Covid vaccines have low effectiveness
updated: Apr 12 2021, 07:33 ist
Track Deccan Herald's latest updates of news in India and across the world.
07:32
'Nomadland' sweeps Baftas as women film-makers triumph
The US road movie "Nomadland" triumphed at the Bafta film awards on Sunday, with Chinese director Chloe Zhao's intimate portrayal of marginalised Americans winning in four categories including best film, best actress and best director.
The socially distanced and largely remote awards ceremony in London saw a strong showing by women directors in the run-up to this month's Oscars.
07:28
Covid vaccination in private clinics to resume in Mumbai today
Covid vaccination to resume at 62 out of 71 private hospitals in Mumbai, says Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.
Vaccination was halted at the 72 private hospitals in Mumbai for two days.
07:18
Top official admits Chinese Covid vaccines have low effectiveness
In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the country's top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to get a boost.
07:20
Uttarakhand: People take a holy dip in Ganga river at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.
Kumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal says, "General public will be allowed here till 7 am. After that, this area will be reserved for akharas". pic.twitter.com/9PtcP9WwwG
'Nomadland' sweeps Baftas as women film-makers triumph
The US road movie "Nomadland" triumphed at the Bafta film awards on Sunday, with Chinese director Chloe Zhao's intimate portrayal of marginalised Americans winning in four categories including best film, best actress and best director.
The socially distanced and largely remote awards ceremony in London saw a strong showing by women directors in the run-up to this month's Oscars.
Covid vaccination in private clinics to resume in Mumbai today
Covid vaccination to resume at 62 out of 71 private hospitals in Mumbai, says Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.
Vaccination was halted at the 72 private hospitals in Mumbai for two days.
Top official admits Chinese Covid vaccines have low effectiveness
In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the country's top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to get a boost.
Good morning readers! Track Deccan Herald's latest updates of news in India and across the world here.