Budget 2020 Live: All eyes on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's second budget to give boost to economy

Focus on connectivity infrastructure investment in tier 2 -5 cities
The availability of inexpensive data plans and smooth connectivity along with safer and easier online cashless transaction apps are driving sales upwards in the e-commerce industry in smaller cities all over India. The consulting firm RedSeer estimates that 19 million more online shoppers will be added in 2018 from Tier II+ cities. In contrast, four million shoppers will be added from Tier 1 cities. Currently, 56 million digital shoppers from smaller cities and rural areas are online. Regional air connectivity in hitherto unconnected Tier- 2 to 5 cities is in for a major boost with at least 56 airports and 31 heliports getting ready. These airports and helipads being developed as a part of the Government's efforts to provide connectivity to unserved cities and towns with the potential to offer aviation services will be a boon in times to come. However, the budget shouldcut down duties on Oil to reduce transportation costs so that the cost of distribution in Tier-II- V cities comes down. The government needs to continue showing strong support to these cities by trying to upgrade the urban infrastructure by upgrading the MRTS, airports; introducing SEZs etc. -Nalin Agrawal,Founder and CEO, Snapmint
When and where to watch Budget 2020 live:
Union Budget 2020-21 will be the second Budget of the Narendra Modi-led government after getting re-elected in May 2019 with a sweeping victory. The budget is scheduled to begin at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.
Union Budget 2020 live-stream can be watched online on the Lok Sabha's website. Doordarshan will also webcast the Union Budget Live on it's YouTube channel.
Deccan Herald will bring you live updates of Budget 2020.
Budget 2020 FAQs: Who presented highest number of union budgets?
Calculate your post-Budget 2020income tax liability with this latest income tax calculator 2020. In her maiden Budget in 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made no changes to the income tax slabs but hiked surcharge on the super-rich. Those with a taxable income of Rs 2 to Rs 5 crore now pay 39 percent tax while those with more than Rs 5 crore income shell out 42.47 percent tax.
Thirukkural and ‘Thalinomics’
The Economic Survey presents an overly optimistic picture, projecting a 6-6.5% GDP growth in 2020-21, indicating green shoots in the economy when none are visible and indeed new worries such as the potential impact of the spread of Coronavirus have to be reckoned with. Last year, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramanian had projected 7% growth in 2019-20. It is now expected to be 5%. The Survey articulated the Centre’s economic philosophy, calling for ‘ethical wealth creation’ as against scam-ridden businesses, complete with quotes from Kautilya’s Arthashastra and Thirukkural.
Budget 2020: Here's why Budget date, time was changed
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2020 of the Narendra Modi-led government on Feb. 1. She was given the crucial Finance Ministry portfolio after the Narendra Modi-led NDA government gained a landslide victory in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and came to power for the second consecutive term.
Nirmala Sitharaman, who is only the second woman to present the Budget after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has a big task at hand. She needs to address issues such as the economic slowdown, an auto sector crisis, a severe agrarian crisis and Non-Performing Assets marring the banking sector.
Another change took place in 2017 during the NDA government, this time led by Prime Minister Modi. Departing from the colonial-era tradition of presenting the Union Budget on the last working day of February, then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that it would henceforth be presented on Feb 1.
Did you know earlier, the Union Budget used to be announced at 5 pm on the last working day of February, and the practice was in vogue till 1999? The tradition was inherited from the colonial era but it was not the only reason. More often than not, the Budget invariably brings changes in the tax system, and a presentation in the evening used to give producers and the tax collecting agencies the night to work out the change in prices.
Yashwant Sinha, who was India's Finance Minister from 1998 to 2002 during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, changed the ritual by announcing the 1999 Union Budget at 11 am.
Budget FAQs: What is Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her second Union Budget on February 1, 2020. This is the second budget that Sitharaman will be presenting under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
As the buzz around the upcoming budget is rising, DH explains what an FRMB Act is.
The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act was enacted in 2003 which set targets for the government to reduce fiscal deficits.
Budget 2020: What are different types of govt budgets?
Union Budget 2020 will be presented in Parliament on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. As the country awaits the Budget, here are the different types of budget that one should know about.
Balanced Budget: In a balanced budget, the government's expenditure is not more than the revenue it has generated. This means the government spends within its limits. It appears easier in theory but hard to implement practically.
Budget 2020 FAQs: What is Foreign Direct Investment?
Budget 2020: India set for deficit blowout, high borrowing
India’s annual budget on Saturday is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second opportunity in seven months to refresh policy priorities to support an economy on a downward spiral.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to outline fiscal steps that may include higher spending in rural areas and possible tax cuts when she delivers her second budget speech in New Delhi. The government is expected to widen its fiscal deficit target for the year through March to 3.8% of gross domestic product from a planned 3.3%.
Economic Survey 2020 bets on 'invisible hand' to help India achieve $5 trillion economy by 2025
A decade-low growth forecast for India in 2019-20 notwithstanding, the Economic Survey Friday said the economic slowdown had troughed but asked the government to take up bold reforms, cut subsidies, including Rs 1.84 lakh crore on food, and, go in for pro-business policies, honouring the wealth creators and markets, whose “invisible hand” could help India become a $5 trillion economy.
As per the tradition, the government released the Economic Survey 2020 yesterday. The government projected the GDP growth for the financial year 2020-21 at 6-6.5%.Look at our full coverage here.
Budget 2020 FAQs: What is trade deficit?
When finance ministers weaved poems in Budget speech
Budget speeches are long. And for years now, finance ministers presenting Budgets have taken to poetry to make their Budget speeches come alive and ensure the Parliamentarians and the country don’t fall asleep. Finance ministers have often surprised us by reciting poems by diverse poets from Urdu poets.
Allama Iqbal to Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. Here are some of the poems that were recited during the Union Budget speeches:
1. Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman
Last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman quoted a couplet by Urdu writer Manzur Hashmi while outlining India's bold and audacious target of becoming a $5 trillion economy in the next few years.
"Yaqin ho to koi rasta nikalta hai
hawa ki ot bhi le kar chirag jalta hai"
Meet the brains behind Budget 2020
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a keen interest in the preparation of the government’s upcoming budget to help spur growth in Asia’s third-largest economy. Modi and his Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have separately held meetings with dozens of economists, industry leaders and farmers’ groups, among others, to hear views on measures needed to solve the growth slowdown puzzle.
As Sitharaman prepares to deliver her budget speech on Feb. 1, Bloomberg lists five key people in the government who are working behind the scenes to draw up the income-and-spending plan.
What could change in this year’s budget?
Jaitley presented all the five Budgets of the Modi government's first tenure. He missed out presenting the interim Budget in February 2019 due to ill-health. Stand-in Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the pre-general election Interim Budget on February 1, 2019.
In the post-liberalisation era, Chidambaram presented the most number of Budgets at eight. Manmohan Singh, Yashwant Sinha, and Arun Jaitley presented five Budgets each while Pranab Mukherjee presented four. Jaswant Singh presented only one Budget.
Prior to Sitharaman, six Finance Ministers: Manmohan Singh (1991-1996), Yashwant Sinha (1998-2003), Jaswant Singh (2003-2004), P Chidambaram (1996-1998, 2004-2009, 2013-2014), Pranab Mukherjee (2009-2013), and Arun Jaitley (2014-2019) had presented 28 Budgets.
Sitharaman is the first full-time woman Finance Minister to present the Budget in India. Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister who also held the Finance portfolio.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in 2019, became the second woman in the history of independent India to present the Union Budget. Breaking away from the brown Budget briefcase, Sitharaman, 60, held a red parcel, like a bag, with a keyhole on the emblem. She presented the Modi 2.0 government's maiden Budget in the Lok Sabha.
Gandhi held the portfolio for a year before appointing her Home Minister, Yashwantrao Chavan, as the Finance Minister. Morarji Desai holds the distinction of presenting the most number of Budgets -- 10.
Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was the first woman to have presented the Union Budget. In 1970, she presented the Union Budget of India for 1970-71 after she took over the Finance portfolio following the resignation of Morarji Desai as Finance Minister.
As the Finance Minister gears up to present the Union Budget 2020 today, let us take a look at the women who have presented the Budget in the past years.
10 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget 2020 in a few hours. This is the second full-time budget of the re-elected NDA government, which got a landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As India witnesses yet another budget, here are some lesser-known facts:
1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget 2020 on February 1. This is the first budget of the re-elected NDA government, which got a landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.
Budget 2020 FAQs: What is trade deficit?
Budget 2020: An opportune time to change focus from growth to jobs
Growth is important, but not crucial. Budget 2020 may be an opportune time to change the focus. Instead of decisions to just help India Inc and dole subsidies to the poor, it would be desirable for government actions to create an environment that enables the poor to earn more to consume more, and put more money in their pockets to spend on education and health.
Union Budget 2020: 5 movies to get you in the mood for the big day
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is gearing up to present the Union Budget 2020 on Saturday (February 1, 2020). The government is expected to roll out schemes aimed at infusing new life into various key sectors, which makes this a red-letter affair for all concerned. With excitement in the air, here are some popular movies that might set the mood for the big day.
Budget 2020: A struggling economy, in need of boost
With falling GDP estimates and a slow-down in the economy, the Fiscal Budget 2020 is strife with speculations and expectations from the Hon’ble Finance Minister for actions to boost the Indian economy.
In my opinion, the corporate sector is struggling due to credit crunch and demand slowdown, and confidence is at an all-time low. There is a need to give strong stimulus through continued and even more aggressive export incentives policy and boost R&D through tax holidays for R&D investments. Huge funds of corporate sector are blocked in tax refunds such as GST refunds, or pre-GST CENVAT credit, or earlier sales tax regime. --Sulajja Firodia Motwani,Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green and Vice Chairperson, Kinetic group
Since the budget comes at a time when the country is facing an economic slowdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will outline fiscal steps that may include higher spending in rural areas and possible tax cuts when she delivers her second budget speech in New Delhi.
The Union Budget is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's second opportunity in bring in economic reforms to boost an economy on a downward spiral.
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of Union Budget 2020. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second budget in Parliament at 11 am. Stay tuned for live updates.