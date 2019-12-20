Citizenship Act Protest Live: 3 persons killed amid anti-CAA protests across India; Sec 144 in Bengaluru till tomorrow

Two civilians lost their lives in Mangaluru amid the CAA and NRC protests, police firing and stone-pelting that took place in the city. One person was killed in Lucknow as violence erupted in the state capital and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh with protesters, angry over the new citizenship law, pelting stones at police and torching vehicles. Yesterday, the internet has been shut in parts of Delhi with Airtel, Vodafone and Jio suspending services. Many people including historian Ramachandra Guha were detained Police across India for staging a protest and defying Section 144. Stay tuned for more updates.