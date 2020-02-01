Closing Bell: Bloodbath on D-Street as markets report 4th-biggest fall ever

The Union Budget 2020 came as a disappointment for the Indian stock markets. After gyrating over 450 points in the morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 980 points, or 2.43 per cent, lower at 39,735.53 at 3:35 pm. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 318 pts or 2.66 per cent, to 11,643.80.