Delhi Elections 2020 Live: BJP, Kejriwal to hold rallies, roadshows today

Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda held a strategic meeting over the upcoming election yesterday. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal filed his nominations after 6-hour long wait. Stay tuned for live updates. Stay tuned for live updates.
Delhi elections 2020: Kejriwal's total assets worth Rs 3.4 crore, an increase of Rs 1.3 crore from 2015
The Arvind Kejriwal family added a Maruti car, 20 gramof gold and half a kilo silver in the past five years, as their assets grew by Rs 1.34 crore mainly riding on the rise in market prices of the land they own over the years.
Read More
Kejriwal set with roadshows
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold roadshows in Matiala and Kalkaji today. (ANI)
BJP to hold public rallies
Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah to hold two public rallies in Delhi today, according to ANI.
Good morning readers! Welcome back to our live blog of Delhi elections 2020.
Delhi polls: Cong appoints election-related committees
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appointed various election-related committees for the Delhi Assembly polls, naming state unit chief Subhash Chopra as head of the party's election panel and former Union minister Ajay Maken as chair of the manifesto committee.
Kirti Azad has been named as the head of the campaign committee, JP Agarwal chief of the publicity committee and Arvinder Singh Lovely chief of the election management committee, a party statement said.
Read the full report here.
Party-wise list of star campaigners in Delhi polls
Congress will have 40 star campaigners, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Capt Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath, Ajay Maken, Shatrughnan Sinha, and Navjot Singh Sidhu.
The Star Campaigners for NCP, which is contesting sevenseats, include Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel, Shankersinh Vaghela and Nawab. NCP gives a list of 34 such leaders. BSP has named 40 Star Campaigners, including Mayawati, Satish Chandra Mishra, Akash Anand and Veer Singh among others.
The Akali Dal, which has decided not to contest Delhi Assembly polls two days ago, had given a list of 20 Star Campaigners to the Election Commission on January 14. Their list included Sukhbir Badal, Harsimrat Kaur and Naresh Gujral among others.
The BJP's 40 Star campaigners include Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Dinesh Lal 'Nirahua', Gautam Gambhir, Hansraj Hans and Ravi Kishan.
08:02
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.Union Home Minister Amit Shah andBJP President JP Nadda held astrategic meeting over the upcoming election. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal filed his nominations after 6-hour long wait.Stay tuned for live updates.
Delhi MLAs -- former NSG Commando Surender Singh (Delhi Cantt) and Fateh Singh (Gokalpur), who were denied tickets by the AAP, joinNCP and will be fielded by the party in the upcoming Delhi Elections.
NCP announced that it would contest 7 seats in Delhi polls.
NCP set to contest 7 seats in Delhi elections
I am enjoying waiting wid them. They r all part of my family, tweets Kejriwal
You can stall him but you cannot stop him, says AAP as Kejriwal's wait for filing nomination continues. The AAP chief had reached the Returning Officer's office at 12.20 pm this afternoon.
They (the other candidates) r insisting unless their papers r complete and they file nomination, they won't allow CM to file nomination: AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj
AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted saying that around35 candidates were sitting at the RO office with CM Kejriwal, without proper nomination papers andwithout even 10 proposers.
'They r calling their proposers on phone to come. They r insisting unless their papers r complete and they file Nomination, they won't allow CM to file nomination,'AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted.
Waiting to file my nomination. There are many people here to file nomination papers. Am so glad so many people participating in democracy, tweets Delhi CM and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal
Pavan Varma writes to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Amid the rumbling in JD(U) over alliance with BJP in Delhi, senior leader Pavan Verma writes to party chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar saying he was deeply perplexed by this development. He says, "I fail to understand how the JD(U) is now extending its alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar, when even long standing allies of the BJP, like the Akali Dal have refused to do so."
Verma cites personal conversations with Nitish Kumar, whom he claimed told him that BJP was leading India into a dangerous space.
BJP not to change its New Delhi candidate. Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju said they have decided that Sunil Yadav will remain BJP candidate against Arvind Kejriwal.
JUST IN | The BJP will field a fresh candidate against Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi assembly seat. Sources in the party confirmed that Sunil Yadav, the BJP candidate announced in the list will be replaced, reports ANI.
The Congress on Tuesday released its third list of five candidates for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections, fielding former Rajya Sabha member Parvez Hashmi from the Okhla constituency. (PTI)
Former minister Jitender Singh Tomar, who was declared as the AAP candidate from the Tri Nagar assembly constituency, said the party has decided that he will not fight the Delhi elections and instead his wife, Preeti Tomar, will be its nominee from the seat.
Read more
"On one side, it is BJP, Congress, JD(U), RJD, LJP. On other side, school, hospital water, electricity, free ride for women, public of Delhi. My aim is to eradicate corruption and take Delhi forward. Their only aim is to defeat me," Kejriwal tweets.
BJP releases second candidate list for Delhi polls
The BJP on Tuesday released the second list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding state Yuva Morcha President Sunil Yadav from the New Delhi constituency against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The list was announced after midnight following the announcement of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to not contest the Delhi polls in alliance with the BJP due to its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Read the full report here.
Delhi Assembly elections 2020: Congress fields first timer Romesh Sabharwal against Arvind Kejriwal
Congress has fielded first-timer, Romesh Sabharwal against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly seat in the upcoming elections.
A former student leader, Sabharwal has been associated with the National Students Union of India and the Youth Congress three decades back.
Sabharwal's candidature was announced late Monday night along with six nominees by Congress.
Read the full report here.
Today is the last day for nomination in Delhi Elections. CM Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination today.
08:05
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. The BJP has released the final list of its candidates and it has fielded Delhi Yuva Morcha chief Sunil Yadav in New Delhi against Arvind Kejriwal.
"I was supposed to file my nomination at 3 pm today but the office closes at 3 pm. I was told I'll have to file nomination but I said how can I leave them (people at roadshow) and go? I'll go to file nomination tomorrow," Arvind Kejriwal said. (ANI)
Arvind Kejriwal's 'personal guarantees' for Delhi polls ahead of AAP manifesto
Ahead of AAP manifesto, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday issued a 10-point guarantee card for the February 8 assembly elections, promising free bus rides for women and students, a pollution-free national capital and round-the-clock piped drinking water.
Launching “Kejriwal's 10-point guarantee card', the chief minister declared that his promises were for the long term and took a dig at the BJP saying the saffron party's assurances came with an expiry date of March 31.
Read the full report here.
In 2013, AAP started its journey to clean politics with 'broom' for the first time from the steps of Valmiki Temple. Today once again, I seek the blessings of Lord Valmiki as I am going to file my nominations, Kejriwal tweets.
Delhi goes to polls on Feb 8, counting on Feb 11
Delhi will go to polls for a new Assembly on February 8 when voters will decide whether to give AAP another shot at power or provide the BJP, which is out of power in the national capital since 1998, a chance to be on the driver seat.
Congress, which had uninterrupted 15 years at power till 2013, may remain at a distant third, as it is perceived to have lost its momentum after relegating AAP to third in the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May last year.
Read the full reporthere.
11:03
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. AAP president Arvind Kejriwal will file nominations today. He will hold a roadshow after visiting Valmiki temple in Connaught Place. Stay tuned for live updates.
BJP does not announce second list of candidates at its press conference
BJP on Sunday does not announce its second list of candidates. Sources said another round of meeting will be held to discuss candidates. Four of the 13 pending seats are likely to go to Akali Dal. Speculation also over giving seats to JDU and LJP
BJP likely to announce candidate against Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi
Speculation rife that a Delhi MP may take on Kejriwal. A celebrity and youth wing leader also under consideration.
AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination on Monday after a road show
BJP likely to announce its second list of candidates for Delhi Assembly polls at 2 pm
BJP calls Kejriwal 'Palturam'
Delhi polls: Congress announces 1st list of candidates; includes 10 women, 4 Muslims
The Congress on Saturday evening released its first list of 54 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, which included 10 women and a number of ministers of the Sheila Dikshit government. Of the 54 nominees, 33 are making their debut in the Asse...
Read more
Congress announces its first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
The Congress on Saturday evening released its first list of 54 candidates for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, fielding former Union minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and former Delhi minister Arvinder Lovely from Gandhi Nagar.
Congress announces the first list of 54 candidates for DelhiElections 2020 Alka Lamba, Ashok Walia, Arvinder Lovely, Poonam Azad among the candidates. Congress has not announced a candidate against Kejriwal.
Cong launches theme song ahead of Delhi polls
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress on Friday launched the audio and video of its official song - 'Phir se Congress wali Delhi'.
Talking to reporters, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said through its theme song, the party will tell people about "prosperous Delhi" during the 15-year tenure of the Sheila Dikshit government.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: BJP announces first list of 57 candidates
The BJP on Friday announced candidates for 57 out of 70 seats for the Delhi Assembly elections, as it refused to field 27 leaders who contested in the polls five years ago.
Read more
This is a team of winners and looking to win the 2020 assembly elections. Remaining 13 candidates will be announced soon.
08:49
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. The statewill go to Assembly polls on February 8, and the results will be announced on Feb 11. Stay tuned for live updates.
Ajeet Singh Kharkhari to contest from Najafgarh and RP Singh to contest from Rajinder Nagar
Kapil Mishra to contest from Model Town, Rekha Gupta to contest from Shalimar Bagh, Suman Kumar Gupta to contest from Chandni Chowk (ANI)
BJP fields Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta from Rohini
BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari speaks at a conference releasing a first list of names of 57 candidates out of 70
Manish Sisodia takes out 'Padyatra' ahead of filing nominations
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) releases list of 15 candidates for candidates.
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has asked all the senior leaders of Delhi Congress including those, who contested Lok Sabha Polls, to contest Delhi Assembly Polls. (ANI)
Cong leader joins AAP
Congress leader andformer MLA Ram Singh Netaji joins AAP in presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls (PTI)
Meeting of Delhi BJP core group underway at BJP National President Amit Shah's residence to discuss poll candidates for upcoming Delhi assembly elections. (ANI)
Delhi polls: AAP, Cong's candidates' 1st list by Jan 14
The Delhi Assembly election is just a few weeks away and the main contenders -- the AAP, BJP, and Congress -- are busy vetting their prospective candidates and expected to start naming their candidates later this week.
Read More:
Party President Amit Shah to chair meeting of BJP's core committee on Delhi Assembly elections to be held at party office, later today. (ANI)
Delhi Polls: Govt opens window for electoral bond sale
Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, the Centre on Thursday announced opening another window for selling electoral bonds from January 13.
This is the 13th phase of the sale of electoral bonds after the controversial mode of the donation was introduced in 2018. This comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly election on February 8.
Read the full report here.
Five-time Congress MLA and former Deputy Speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Shoaib Iqbal joins Aam Aadmi Party. (PTI)
AAP tells Manoj Tiwari 'Tumse Na Ho Paayega'
The AAP has made light of BJP leader Manoj Tiwari's claim that his party if elected to rule Delhi will give five times more benefits to people, telling him "Tumse Na Ho Paayega".
Read More:
BJP made Delhi "garbage capital of India": Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of making Delhi the "garbage capital of India" and claimed that the dump at Ghazipur landfill will soon cross the height of Taj Mahal.
Read More:
Delhi government has been trying to work for the welfare of the people for the past 5 years, says Delhi CM.
AAP has fulfilled all its poll promises while the BJP has not been able to fulfill their promises, says Kejriwal.
Delhi Police is not responsible for voilence in state, they just follow orders from above, says Kejriwal.
In the last nine years, Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD's) 109 schools were closed, while the Delhi government opened 20,000 new classrooms in the last five years, says Kejriwal.
SC issues notice to Centre, Election Commission of India on plea against use of plastic, especially banners, hoardings, during polls.
'AAP to use '3Cs' yardstick while selecting candidates'
The AAP will apply the "3Cs" yardstick of (no) corruption, (no) criminal record and (good) character while choosing candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.
He said the political affairs committee of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will meet soon to take a decision on seat allocation.
Read the full report here.