Delhi Elections 2020 Live: Nobody can buy country's 'self-respecting' people, Rajnath Singh slams AAP

Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. The Election Commission served a notice to Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his provocative sloganeering while campaigning and asked him to reply by 12 pm on Jan 30. Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was scheduled to attend three campaign rallies in Delhi this evening. On tomorrow's agenda, we have Home Minister Amit Shah holding four campaign meetings in Delhi -- Najafgarh, Bijwasan, Palam and BK Dutt Colony. BJP president JP Nadda is scheduled to hold three campaign meetings -- Krishna Nagar, Patparganj and Shahdara. Stay tuned for more updates.