Economic Survey 2020 Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey in Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey in the Parliament.
Budget FAQs: What is Economic Survey?
While all eyes will be on Budget 2020, it is imperative for people to know the key terms associated with the annual exercise.
Here’s a lowdown on some of the important terms to help understand the Budget.
What is Economic Survey?
The Economic Survey of India is the flagship document prepared by the advisors to the finance minister which comprises of the current trend in the country's economy and a comprehensive report card of economy in that fiscal year.
Economic Survey 2020 to give roadmap for $5 tn economy
Coming at a time when India's nominal economic growth, not adjusted for inflation, has been the worst in 42 years, the Economic Survey, to be presented in parliament by around 12.30 pm, is hugely expected to cut the GDP projection by half a percentage point to 6.5% this year.
President Ram Nath Kovind has finished his address in Parliament. The Economic Survey will be tabled in both houses soon.
My government is clearly of the view that mutual discussions and debates further strengthen democracy. At the same time, any kind of violence in the name of protest weakens the society and the country, says PresidentRam Nath Kovind.
Watch Prez Ram Nath Kovind's address in Parliament:
President Ram Nath Kovind is going to address the Parliamentarians. Follow live updates here.
The Economic Survey 2020 will be prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Calcutta, and a PhD holder in financial economics from Chicago Booth School of Economics. He will roll out the survey on January 31.
What is Economic Survey?
The Economic Survey of India is the flagship document prepared by the advisors to the finance minister which comprises of the current trend in the country's economy and a comprehensive report card of economy in that fiscal year. The Survey is tabled in the parliament a day before the Union Budget of the year is presented.
The document was first presented in the year 1950-51 and was submitted in the Lok Sabha along with the Union Budget until 1964. In the year 1964, the survey began to be released a day before the Budget.
The survey no only gives a report of the current economic situation, it also makes a statement on issues like global warming, gender equality. For example, the Economic Survey 2018-19 was covered in a pink cloth by then Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian to showcase gender equality.
The government on January 31 will release the Economic Survey for 2019-2020 today, just a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2020-21 on February 1.
President Kovind will deliver a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 am. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will also chair a meeting of floor leaders of Rajya Sabha at his residence today.
As the Budget Session of Parliament will commence on Friday, as per tradition, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament.
Read the full report here.
Read the full report here.
President Ram Nath Kovind is going to address the Parliamentarians.
