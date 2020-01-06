Election Commission Live: EC to announce Delhi election schedule at 3:30 pm

The Elections Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 at 3:30 pm today. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly will expire on February 22, 2020. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. Stay tuned for more updates.
Election Commission of India to announce schedule of Delhi Elections at 3.30 pm today
Anti-CAA protests: BJP's new arsenal for Delhi polls
Indicating that the BJP is going to make Citizenship Amendment Act a key poll plank in Delhi polls, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday put the blame squarely on Congress and AAP for the violence that happened on CAA in Delhi.
BJP's CM candidate for Delhi polls undecided: Javadekar
Nothing has been decided yet about BJP's chief ministerial candidate in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly election and an announcement will be made whenever the decision is made, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.
Delhi polls: Cong appoints election-related committees
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appointed various election-related committees for the Delhi Assembly polls, naming state unit chief Subhash Chopra as head of the party's election panel and former Union minister Ajay Maken as chair of the manifesto committee.
Will give tickets democratically for Delhi polls: BJP
The Delhi BJP has adopted a "fully democratic" process of ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly polls, allowing all eligible party leaders and workers to apply, its chief Manoj Tiwari said.
He, however, made clear that winnability will be the prime criterion in ticket distribution.
AAP's 4 LS candidates likely to contest Delhi polls
The Aam Aadmi Party's four Lok Sabha candidates, including party spokesperson Atishi, are likely to contest the Delhi Assembly elections, according to sources.
While the party is expected to repeat most of its 2015 candidates who are sitting MLAs, four candidates who contested in the Lok Sabha elections this year are likely to be fielded in the polls due early next year, they said.
Prashant Kishor, Kejriwal team up for Delhi polls
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who is credited with pioneering a number of winning election campaigns, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, has now decided to work for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party for the crucial 2020 Assembly polls in Delhi.
