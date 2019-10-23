Haryana Election Result Live: CM Khattar leads from Karnal with 4588 votes

After a month-long campaign, the gruelling voting process in 90 Assembly seats with a humongous total of 1,169 candidates, including 105 women, the D-day is finally here. An upbeat BJP is confident to retain power while the Opposition Congress is looking down the barrel, according to the exit polls. CM candidate Manohar Lal Khattar predicted a 65-70 seats win for BJP, and the exit polls have confirmed his confidence. Today, the counting will take place. Till the fate of the parties in Haryana is sealed, stay tuned for further updates as anything can happen in the arena of politics.