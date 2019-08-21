INX Media case Live Updates | Chidambaram was evasive which necessitates CBI custody, argues SG

Further investigation is going on. We filed an affidavit before HC stating that further investigation under section 173 CrPc is going on. It is our statutory right. There is a need to interrogate, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, tells the court.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nChidambaram has tremendous potential of not cooperating in probe since he is highly intelligent, he adds.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThere is a reasonable ground forChidambaram's custody as he was evasive in his replies, says SG Tushar Mehta. "EvenChidambaram's son Karti underwent custodial interrogation in the case."