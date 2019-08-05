Kashmir LIVE | Article 370 scrapped; J&K to be split into 2 UTs; 8,000 more troops deployed in Valley

Huge commotion inside Rajya Sabha as Amit Shah proposes to scrap Article 370 which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He has also proposed to scrap Article 35A. Shah also proposed bifurcation of the state with J&K as a union territory with legislature and Ladakh as union territory without legislature. After restrictions under Section 144 CrPC were imposed on several districts in J&K late on Sunday, many leaders were put under house-arrest, communication services cut and educational institutions shut. Stay tuned to get the live updates.