US-Iran Tensions Live: Iranian Revolutionary Guards take responsibility for downing of plane

In the latest development in the ongoing US-Iran tensions, Iran state TV, citing military, says country 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner because of human error. Iran said that the Ukrainian plane flew close to a sensitive military site which led to them mistaking it for a hostile aircraft. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Soleimani plotted 'large-scale attack' on US embassies, other facilities. The US announced fresh sanctions against eight top Iranian officials and producers of metals. The US also said that it won't discuss troop withdrawal with Iraq after PM request. Stay tuned for more updates.