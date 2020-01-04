US-Iran Tensions Live: Trump threatens 'very big' sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave

US President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will hit them "very fast and very hard" if the Islamic republic attacks American personnel or assets. Saudi Aramco shares hit the lowest level since their market debut on Sunday, as Gulf bourses were hit by a panicky sell-off amid Iranian vows of retaliation over the US killing of a top general. Iran vowed to take revenge after the killing of Quds force chief Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in an American airstrike on Friday. The strike also killed deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad's airport early on Friday, the Hashed announced. Stay tuned for more updates.