World no.1 Novak Djokovic overcame a stiff challenge from Spanish Bautista Agut to win the semifinal clash 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Novak won the first set, but then Agut fought back brilliantly to clinch the second one. Even in the third set, Agut matched Novak blow to blow till the later started to regain his old mojo. From then onwards, it all went downhill for the Spaniard as Novak tightened his grip over the match and ultimately eeked out a victory to march on to the final.