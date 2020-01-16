World's most powerful passports: Where does India rank?

For some people, a passport is a portal to the world. For others, it is a barrier to the travel freedom they seek. Here's a list of the world's top 10 most powerful passports based on the destinations that you can visit with a visa-free or visa-on-arrival and where India ranks, according to Henley Passport Index 2020.
Rank 10 | Hungary, Lithuania and Slovakia | Visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations: 181 (Photo: Pixabay)
Rank 9 | Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Malta and New Zealand | Visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations: 183 (Photo: Pixabay)
Rank 8 | Belgium, Greece, Norway, UK and USA | Visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations: (Photo: Pixabay)
Rank 7 | Austria, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland | Visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations: 185 (Photo: Pixabay)
Rank 6 | France and Sweden | Visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations: 186 (Photo: Pixabay)
Rank 5 | Denmark, Luxembourg and Spain | Visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations: 187 (Photo: Pixabay)
Rank 4 | Finland and Italy | Visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations: 188 (Photo: AFP)
Rank 3 | Germany and South Korea | Visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations: 189 (Photo: Pixabay)
Rank 2 | Singapore | Visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations: 190 (Photo: Pixabay)
Rank 1 | Japan | Visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations: 191 (Photo: Pixabay)
Rank 84 | The Indian passport ranks 84th among the world’s most powerful passports | It provides visa-free or visa-on-arrival to 58 destinations. (Photo: Pixabay)