Accentuate your look

The way colour splashes life into drawings, and music adds the groove to your workout, in the same way, accessories elevate your attire. They are the elements that have the power to speak on their own. They are the little elements that express big.

Bringing your accessory game up will allow you to be expressive about who you are. Even with a simple white tee, you can transform your looks depending on the accessories you choose. Pair up jhumkas with a crop top and denim; no one can mistake it for anything other than an Indo-western look, lavish the same crop top with a pair of large metallic glitter hoops and you are ready to stand out for a girls night out. Adorn yourself with elegant metallic studs and a gemstone pendant necklace with a formal shirt and your office look is sorted.

There is a party right after office, don’t throw away your shirt yet, switch the pendant with a layered necklace and put on a chunky gold bracelet, voila, your after-work party look will stand out.

Let the accessories bring out the diversity of moods we store in ourselves. Feed the punk rock phase with layered choker necklaces and multilayer dark bracelets with a black backpack with studs.

For the mood almost every girl goes through ­— the flirty mood — pair up cute thin chained pendant necklaces with your zodiac sign or pink gemstones with a sleek metallic bracelet with engravings on them.

The season’s favourite trend — pretty pearl hair clips and bows — is an unforgettable add-on for the flirty mood.

Be expressive in your college girl look with a backpack that has a girl power quote badge, your favourite quote pendant and a stack of quote bracelets. Get that chic summer brunch look with a floral maxi dress, slim sunglasses, layered necklace and a clutch bag.

Say what you want, quite literally, with cute, customised pendants with your name, zodiac sign, your favourite number or a saying you hold deep within.

Bring out your beach babe mood with cute anklets in pop colours like neon and hot pink, shell bracelets, straw hats and printed scarves to complete your bikini look.

You could also add a sleek, gold layered necklace with clam and shell charms.

For the raging girl in you who needs to scream ‘girl power’ out to the world, bring out the power hoop earrings and express your stand with necklaces that have slogans you want to repeat again, and again.

The world of accessories is immense and has something in store for everyone and every mood. So amp up your mood and let the world see your radiant personality in a new light. Wear your accessories proudly.

(The author is founder &

president, Ayesha Accessories)