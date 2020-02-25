It’s floral designs this season

Flowers are the most feminine and timeless jewellery designs. This season floral motifs have been refreshed by a swathe of fashion-led brands and fine jewellery houses, toying with pavé-set petals or details highlighted in eye-catching tropical hues.

Floral jewellery can be bold in its use of colour, petal shapes can be oversized and designs can be more abstract in their manifestation. The flower shape also lends itself well to collections, enabling companies to build a range from a single flower pendant to statement designs with clusters of flowers that tumble from the ear or wrap around the wrist.

Floral jewellery is something that makes all women feel special and unique. That is why so many brides are going for this trend these days.

Floral inspired maang tikkas and passa







Obsessed with the passa that Deepika Padukone wore in ‘Bajirao Mastani’? You can too wear a floral passa or maang tikka as an alternative piece of jewellery for your wedding ceremony ensemble.

If you wish to feel like royalty, then go for a flower inspired jewellery with your hair cascading sideways, befitting the fashion icon that you already are! Floral inspired jewellery and maang tikkas make for an exquisite choice in terms of floral jewellery for wedding ceremonies.

Haath phool

Haath phool is the pop culture replacement of gold and silver bracelets that brides usually wear as jewellery pieces. Floral inspired haath phool for wedding ceremonies is a trend that is here to stay as it is extremely popular among the brides and bridesmaids.

Floral kalire

Kalire is an important part of a bride’s journey. It symbolises love, care and affection of the bride’s family towards the bride. It is their token of love and goodwill. A bridal look is incomplete without a statement kalire jewellery piece.

Flower-inspired jewellery set

Let the petals brush your collar-bones with the floral choker. The astonishing flower inspired neckpiece will add an element of mystique. Beautiful flower inspired work with tiny little beads and contrast pendants, make a perfect necklace for your wedding ceremonies.

(The author is the owner of The Tiana)