Don’t bar these bars!

Tired of those mid-afternoon hunger pangs? Instead of indulging in junk food, why don’t you try some healthy granola bars? Filled with lots of fibre and other nutrients, granola bars will satiate your hunger and keep you feeling full for a long time.

BANANA CHOCO CHIPS BAR

INGREDIENTS: Ripe banana big 1, honey 1 tbsp, peanut butter ½ cup, oats 1 & 1/8 cup, pearl millet flakes ½ cup, brown sugar ¼ cup, choco chips ¼ cup, walnuts 1/8 cup, blackberries 1/8 cup.

METHOD: Mash the banana with a fork. Melt peanut butter and add it to the banana. Add honey and blend the mixture. Now add oats, pearl millets, brown sugar, choco chips, walnuts and blackberries. Mix well. Add more honey to get a sticky consistency. Pour into a tin lined with butter paper. Preheat the oven at 180o Celsius for 20 minutes or till it is golden brown on top. Cool and cut into bars.

PISTA HONEY BAR

INGREDIENTS: Oats 1 ½ cup+ 1/8 cup, finger millet flakes 6 tbsp, almond powder 5 tbsp, brown sugar 2 tbsp, maple syrup ¼ cup, butter 40 gm, pista flakes 1/8 cup.

METHOD: In a bowl, take oats, finger millets, almond powder, brown sugar, golden syrup, melted butter and pista flakes. Add more syrup to get a sticky consistency. Preheat the oven at 150o Celsius. Pour into a tin lined with butter paper and press it well. Bake at 130o Celsius for 30 minutes. Cool & cut into bars.

PINE NUT BAR

INGREDIENTS: Oats 1 ¼ cup, pine nuts 30 gm, honey ¼ cup, brown sugar ¼ cup, wheat flour ¼ cup, figs 100 gm ( soaked overnight), cinnamon powder ¼ tsp.

METHOD: In a bowl, take oats, pine nuts, brown sugar, wheat flour, cinnamon powder and chopped figs. Add melted butter, honey and mix well. Add more honey to get a sticky consistency. Pour the mixture into a butter paper-lined tin and press it well. Preheat the oven at 150o Celsius. Bake at 130o Celsius for 20 minutes. Cool and cut into bars.

FRUIT & NUT BAR

INGREDIENTS: Oats 3 cups, almond flakes 1 cup, sunflower seeds, melon seeds, pumpkin seeds all together 1 cup, blackberries, blueberries, cranberries, black currant, all together 1 cup, Milkmaid 300 ml, melted butter ¼ cup, olive oil ¼ cup.

METHOD: In a bowl, take oats, badam flakes, seeds and berries. Add the melted butter, Milkmaid and olive oil. Pour into a butter paper-lined tin and press it well. Preheat the oven at 150o Celsius. Bake at 130o Celsius for 20 minutes.