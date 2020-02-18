5 must tests for women over 30

Youth is a gift of nature, but age is a work of art.’ Thirty can be an alarming number for most women. Small steps in the right direction can help make this stage, healthy and beautiful.

Here are some tests to be done by a women over 30 years of age:

Screening for cervical cancer

A PAP smear is recommended after the age of 21 every three years upto 65 to screen for cervical cancer.

HPV testing

After the age of 30, HPV testing can be done along with a PAP smear for better detection of those at high risk of developing cervical cancer.

Mammogram

In women at high risk of developing breast cancer like those with BRCA 1 and 2 mutations or mutations in a first degree relative, a yearly clinical breast examination by a doctor along with a mammogram and MRI of the breasts is recommended after 30, by the American Cancer Society.

Women with an average risk of breast cancer have the option of starting mammograms by 40, however annual mammograms are recommended from 45 years of age.

Fertility and Pre-Pregnancy evaluation

Thirty would be the right age to consult with a gynaecologist to assess your fertility.

The ovarian reserves or the number of eggs in the ovary diminish from the late 20’s and drastically from late 30’s.

If you are planning to delay pregnancy it would be advisable to check your ovarian reserves to know the alternatives available in case of low reserves.

A pre-pregnancy check is recommended in all women planning a pregnancy irrespective of age. This includes few tests to determine if they are healthy to get pregnant or if sugar or thyroid levels need correction prior to pregnancy.

Rubella vaccination maybe recommended in a woman who is not immune prior to contemplating pregnancy.

In women above 35, education about age-related risks of Down’s Syndrome and medical conditions that may complicate pregnancy will give them a better understanding of the options available for early detection and treatment.

Lipid profile

The American Heart Association recommends a lipid profile in every healthy individual from the age of 20 every four to six years while focusing on a healthy diet and physical activity.

Thyroid function tests and complete hemogram

Mild anaemia and subclinical hypothyroidism may be present without any symptom.

Knowing your haemoglobin and your thyroid profile will help in early detection and treatment and improve your quality of life .

Thirties is when the mind takes over the heart and maturity kicks in. So, live responsibly and stay healthy.

(The author is consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road, Bangalore)