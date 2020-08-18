Future is vegan

This pandemic has brought about a paradigm shift in people’s food preferences. What was once taste and experience has now been dominated by health and safety factors. In this scenario, many of us vouch for veganism as the best choice. This concept of food and lifestyle ensures safety and health along with taste and experience, making it a worthy resort. Also, over the course of the ongoing lockdown, it is even easier for one to switch to veganism with easy access to non-dairy variants.

Veganism, as a way of life, can go a long way in bringing back the joy of taste and experience along with health and safety. The medical advantages are additionally being noticed now, from turning around diabetes to making your heart healthier. Adopting a vegan lifestyle not only has personal health benefits, but it also helps the environment in many ways. It has been found that cutting down on meat and dairy products from your diet could reduce an individual’s carbon footprint. With vegan (non-dairy) variants of almost every food product and ingredient available, people are increasingly turning towards sustainable eating as their food preference.

It has been medically proven that including food ingredients like mushrooms, tomato, bell pepper and green vegetables like broccoli, spinach are also good options to build resilience in the body against infections. The high amount of vitamins and mineral content found in them helps the body ward off diseases and keep one healthier. Several herbs like garlic and basil leaves help in boosting immunity. Seeds and nuts like sunflower seeds, flaxseed, pumpkin seeds and melon seeds are excellent sources of protein and Vitamin E. Vegans are also statistically leaner and much less prone to obesity than the general population.

Hence, veganism as a lifestyle is not just caring for oneself but caring about nature as well.

(The author is a chef)