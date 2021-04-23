Demand up for hospitals’ home isolation packages

With city hospitals running out of beds, home isolation packages are in demand now.

Increased awareness about home isolation for mild to moderate cases has resulted in this rise in demand. Most corporate hospitals have been offering isolation services since last year, while some have added them recently.

The packages include teleconsultations, delivery of medicines at the patient’s doorstep, and home kits. Some include nursing.

Dr Sachin D, consultant, interventional pulmonology, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, says, “About 85 per cent of the infected population has mild symptoms. The demand for home care has risen more than two fold as compared to last year.”

The hospital charges Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 for a 17-day package.

Stay-I at Home, a two-week-long service, has seen a three-fold increase in bookings, says Dr Mahesh Joshi, CEO, Apollo Home Care Services.

It offers a basic package for Rs 400 per day and an advanced one for Rs 750 per day. “The advanced one has additional consultations with rehab, dietician and motivational experts and counsellors,” he says.

Patients not able to find hospital beds are also provided oxygen-on-rent. “Currently this is in short supply and such cases are minimal,” he says.

Aster CMI Hospital is providing home isolation services at Rs 8,000 for 14 days. Dr Brunda MS, consultant - internal medicine, says home services reduce the overall burden on the healthcare infrastructure.

At Sakra Hospital, packages are available for Rs 9,500 and Rs 19,000. The latter includes rehab therapy, psychologist consultation, and a kit. Dr Sachin Kumar, senior consultant, pulmonology, says these packages are meant for those who are asymptomatic or have mild to moderate symptoms.

At Columbia Asia Hospitals, Sarjapur, packages start at Rs 4,999 for seven days.

Note

Anyone who shows more serious

or severe symptoms, breathlessness, and experiences oxygen saturation below 90, is recommended to visit the hospital.

Homecare services

Aster CMI Hospital: 080 43420100/22147147

Manipal Hospitals: 97311 22666

Columbia Asia Hospitals, Sarjapura: 080 6675 6565

Apollo Homecare: 1800 102 8586

Sakra Hospital: 080 4969 5080 / 63669 03269