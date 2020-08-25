Doctors under pressure to meet Covid testing targets

The suicide of a doctor, allegedly after he was abused by an IAS officer, has exposed the tremendous pressure the medical fraternity is under to ramp up Covid-19 tests.

Bengaluru has 113 primary health centres, and each of them is expected to do 200 to 300 tests a day. Doctors say not many people turn up for tests, and that makes meeting targets difficult.

Doctors across the state had threatened to go on strike from Monday to seek stringent action against the IAS officer, but they have now put off their plans.

Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer Dr S R Nagendra committed suicide last Wednesday, and his father has alleged IAS officer Prashant Kumar Mishra is responsible for his death.

“The government has asked for a week to inquire into the allegations against the IAS officer,” says Dr Srinivasa S, secretary, Karnataka state chapter of the Indian Medical Association.

Doctors in Mysuru went on strike for three days, and returned to work on humanitarian grounds. The IMA is with them, he says.

IMA position

“This is not the right time to go on a strike, because the Covid patients will suffer. We are planning to form a team of psychiatrists to provide counselling for doctors who are in depression,” says Srinivasa. The government must take all measures to fill the required vacancies. “This will help ease pressure on the existing doctors,” adds Srinivasa.

Srinivasa says Nagendra was under pressure from Mishra to do 200 or 300 tests a day. “The IAS officer humiliated and abused Nagendra asking him why he was doing only 25 to 30 tests. It is not easy to bring an asymptomatic patient and test him. Doctors like Nagendra, who work tirelessly and selflessly, will definitely get hurt by this high-headed attitude of IAS officers,” reasons Srinivasa. He points out that it is wrong to set targets for doctors to do tests.

Nagendra left behind his child and his wife. “Who would ever think of committing suicide in such circumstances? He must have been that depressed to take the extreme step,” wonders Srinivasa.

At Victoria Hospital

Dr C R Jayanthi, director and dean, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, says her doctors work round the clock, and in four shifts.

“Victoria Hospital is a nodal centre, and we get 800-1,000 samples from zones earmarked for us. Deploying extra manpower has helped us manage the load,” she adds.

Another doctor, attached to Victoria Hospital, says doctors have to work long hours wearing PPE suits, which can add to their stress. “We have cut down shifts to six hours, but they still face restrictions on using restrooms, eating and drinking,” she says. “We face a shortage of lower-level workers and housekeeping staff, she adds.

Most senior doctors are used to being given targets, says a retired government doctor. “Targets depend on many factors, including the need of the hour. There are targets for things like malaria smear, for instance. Unless the population is screened, how can we identify how many are infected?” he says.

In cities like Bengaluru, hospitals have many doctors, says another government doctor. “In smaller places like Nanjangud, their numbers are not so big,” he says.

Lab situation

The labs at private hospitals are swamped with work, says the medical superintendent of a private hospital issued a ‘show cause notice’ for denying beds to Covid patients.

“Our lab technicians are working long hours a day to process the tests coming in. We are given 48 hours to deliver results. Targets are set by hospital managements under pressure from the government,” says the senior doctor.

For primary health centres, he says, it is a Herculean task to collect nasal swabs of 300 patients a day. “The government wants to maintain quality and increase the tests, but it isn’t bothered about the staff numbers. A large number of our staff haven’t even gone home to their families and some have taken ill,” he says.

Another doctor, who shuttles between Mysuru and Bengaluru, says government doctors are always given targets depending on the population in their area. “The RT-PCR is the most reliable test. We always end up double checking all rapid antigen tests,” he says.

Main concern

Doctors working at big government hospitals such as Victoria say their main concern is a shortage of paramedical, cleaning and housekeeping staff. The IMA has urged the government to fill vacancies at all levels.