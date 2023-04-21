Film screening on Dr Rajkumar's 95th birth anniversary

Film screening on Dr Rajkumar's 95th birth anniversary

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Apr 21 2023, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 11:24 ist

A documentary film, ‘Dr Rajkumar: Our Annavaru’ will be screened on April 25 to mark the legendary Kannada actor’s 95th birth anniversary.

The 55-minute film looks at how the artiste shaped and influenced the culture and identity of a generation of Kannadigas.

Prominent members of the industry, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Vishnuvardhan, Jayanthi, Dr UR Ananthamurthy and Jayanth Kaikini feature in the film and offer
insights from, and personal anecdotes of their interaction with the late actor. The documentary, which has been screened at film festivals in India, is narrated by actor Ramesh Arvind.

The screening will be followed by a discussion with two of Rajkumar’s grandchildren — Dheeren and Dhanya Ramkumar. While Dheeren made his acting debut with ‘Shiva 143’ in August 2022, Dhanya’s first film, ‘Ninna Sanihake’, was released in 2021. They will
be in conversation with filmmaker Maya Chandra.

On April 25, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, 6 pm. Tickets available online.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajkumar
Kannada cinema
Bengaluru
tribute

Related videos

What's Brewing

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

The future of social media is a lot less social

The future of social media is a lot less social

Invest in the planet's health

Invest in the planet's health

What’s government trying to hide?

What’s government trying to hide?

Challenge and opportunity

Challenge and opportunity

India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking

India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

 