Film screening on Dr Rajkumar's 95th birth anniversary

A documentary film, ‘Dr Rajkumar: Our Annavaru’ will be screened on April 25 to mark the legendary Kannada actor’s 95th birth anniversary.

The 55-minute film looks at how the artiste shaped and influenced the culture and identity of a generation of Kannadigas.

Prominent members of the industry, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Vishnuvardhan, Jayanthi, Dr UR Ananthamurthy and Jayanth Kaikini feature in the film and offer

insights from, and personal anecdotes of their interaction with the late actor. The documentary, which has been screened at film festivals in India, is narrated by actor Ramesh Arvind.

The screening will be followed by a discussion with two of Rajkumar’s grandchildren — Dheeren and Dhanya Ramkumar. While Dheeren made his acting debut with ‘Shiva 143’ in August 2022, Dhanya’s first film, ‘Ninna Sanihake’, was released in 2021. They will

be in conversation with filmmaker Maya Chandra.

On April 25, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, 6 pm. Tickets available online.