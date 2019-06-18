For Manasi, classical music is not just about bhakti

Born into a musical family, I picked up singing at a very young age. Though I spent my childhood in Kuwait, I was lucky enough to be living in a closely knit Kannadiga neighbourhood. My mother, a singer herself, would conduct Carnatic music classes and my earliest memories are of sleeping on her lap and listening to people singing.

I was always up for singing competitions as a kid and hence, I never had stage fright. In fact, I enjoyed being the centre of attention. Coming to Bengaluru was the best thing that happened to me, I started learning Carnatic music seriously here. The credit of shaping my music career goes to R K Padmanabha. M S Subbulakshmi and M L Vasanthakumari have always been my inspirations; years have passed but they still live on through their music.

There are a few turning points in my life which made me realise my passion for music. A concert that I attended in Singapore had me in tears and made me realise that I wanted to stop studying and go back to music. I made the decision, came back to Bengaluru and started my journey.

Another special memory is of the time I conceptualised and presented a one-woman show on the life of Mirabai. Her courageous decision of isolating herself from everything and dedicating herself to music inspires me. I too have let go of many job offers that came my way for music.

Getting an opportunity to spearhead the Indian Music Experience (IME) was another milestone in my life. I got the opportunity to work with a wide variety of audiences, architects and designers.

Being India’s first interactive music museum, IME’s motive is to introduce young musicians to the diversity of Indian music. I have been associated with it for more than nine years now.

Talking about my life as an artiste, I have always believed in finding relevance in whatever I present. ‘How do I make a Purandaradasa keerthana, which was composed in the 14th century, relevant to the audience of today?’ is a question that every artiste should ask themselves.

I recently presented a traditional concert called ‘Olave Jeevana Sakshatkara’. With the compositions of Purandara Dasa,which are usually associated with devotion, we brought out the element of love. I also made conversations with the audience amidst the song.

I am also trying to record and preserve the compositions of Mysuru T Chowdaiah. Though he is a well-known composer, not many of his songs are available on the Internet and they are hardly presented on stage. I have taken it upon myself to change the situation.

I am always working towards breaking the stereotype that classical music is just bhakti oriented. Well, it certainly is, but there is scope to explore more. Bands like ‘Agam’ and other classical music bands are doing a great job in bringing them to the fore.

To youngsters who are planning to get into the field, I want to say this is the right time. There are so many avenues opening up. The trend of collaborations is also putting us on the world map. The future is in good hands, and exciting things are on the way.