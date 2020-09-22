6 apps to take notes, make to-do lists

Work-from-home has left many with disrupted routines and little work-life balance. Here are some apps that help you streamline your ever-growing to-do lists and jot down your goals.

My Study Life — School Planner

Perfect for those in academic circles, the app is designed to make life easier for teachers and students. It allows you to store your timetables, manage homework and exam schedules and also send notifications about incomplete tasks. It also syncs data between devices and can be used offline. Available on Apple Store, Play Store and on the web for free.

Notes Widget Reminder

Perfect for those who like it fuss-free to jot things down on the go. You can add notes or set a reminder with just one click by writing into the widget. The free app is available only on Android.

Google Keep

The note-taking app helps you not only to capture your ideas and tasks, but also to share them with others, or even invite people to collaborate. Users can also record voice memos, which get automatically transcribed. Google Keep is available for free for Android and iOS.

TickTick

This app works as an all-in-one planner, reminder and calendar that can be accessed seamlessly across multiple devices. Every task is integrated into your calendar and automatically parsed into a reminder. TickTick is available for use across multiple platforms: Mac, Android phone and tablet, Windows, iPhone and iPad, Apple Watch, and as a web application.

You can even add it as an extension on Chrome and Firefox or Outlook. The premium version costs Rs 130 monthly.

Actions by Moleskine

This task managing app is divided into three sections – Logbook, Schedule, and Lists. It has reminder, repeats and notes options. Available on iOS, Android and web with a one-week free trial after which you pay Rs 140 a month.

Todoist

It allows you to set tasks and organise them based on priority. You can use it for seamless planning among family members, roommates, and coworkers.

Set a due date or even a recurring due date, which is great for those trying to build a habit.

Free app. Premium version comes for Rs 339 a month. Available at Play Store and App Store.