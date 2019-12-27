A look back at fashion trends of 2019

This year saw many trends that excited the fashion world. From clothes to even footwear and accessories, nothing was off limits when it came to experimentation among fashionistas. While some trends made a comeback, others made their debut on the runway.

As this year comes to an end, Metrolife looks back at styles that made a lasting impression.

Flatforms

This year’s summer saw many flaunting ‘Flatform’ sandals. These comfortable slip-ons instantly give the wearer a laid-back look yet were functional and added a few inches, minus the pain. Fashionistas also used them to create a retro look. They come in different variations such as sandals and sneakers.

Utilitarian pants

This early 2000s trend came back, proving that cargos are a wardrobe staple. The multi-pocketed pant looks chic and uber-cool. With variations like paperbag, denim and tie-and-dye, cargo or utilitarian pants also became acceptable as workwear.

Co-ordinates

From choosing solid separates to picking up a printed one, co-ordinates (co-ords) were a cool addition to summer fashion this year, so much so that this trend also made its way into winter. One of the most popular trends of 2019, this trend was embraced by celebs and fashionistas alike.

Pop of Neon

Though an intimidating trend for some, using a pop of neon in your look was on the rise. With celebs like Parineeti Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Selena Gomez sporting it at airports and on red carpets, the neon hue fast became a go-to colour. Those who weren’t comfortable donning an all-neon look added accents of this bold hue in shoes, socks, scrunchies, bags and tops.

Bike shorts

Bike shorts made a huge comeback and as soon as they did, stylists instantly upgraded them by pairing them with turtleneck sweaters, pullovers, tailored blazers and over-sized plain shirts. To give it a sporty twist, accessories like a fanny pack and tiny sunglasses were added.

Denim skirts

The chic, casual and sporty trend saw a surge this year, especially those with front-button detailing. From A-line to fishtail hem and mini to long, denim skirts went through quite a bit of experiment in terms of shape and length.

Exaggerated sleeves

Exaggerated sleeves were a big thing last year, and we are glad it held strong this year too. Be it puffed, petal, flared, balloon-shaped or cape sleeves, statement sleeves definitely madea statement this year. B-Town heroines like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt slayed this look.

Gender-fluid fashion

From Ranveer Singh and Jim Sarbh to Ayushmann Khurrana and Billy Porter, many actors have been sporting gender-fluid fashion quite a bit this year. Stars took this trend even to red

carpet events such as the Oscars and the Met Gala.