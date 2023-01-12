A musical weekend for Sankranti

Metrolife brings you a list of musical events coinciding with the Sankranti weekend.

Swara Samrat Festival (SSF)

The Bengaluru leg of SSF Season 10 brings together stalwarts and young maestros of Carnatic and Hindustani dance and music, including Sougata Roy Chowdhury, Parupalli Phalgun, Ravindra Katoti, Gayathri Sashi, Giridhar Udupa and Malavika Sarukkai. Tickets available online.

* January 14 and 15, 4 pm, Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.

Sankranti Sambhrama

Sri Venkatesha Sangeetha Sabha Trust presents ‘Grand World Music Concert’, featuring renowned violin maestro Mysore Manjunath and a host of artistes from Indian and Western music genres. Tickets available online.

* January 15, 6 pm, Bengaluru Gayana Samaja, Basavangudi.

Samaagama

Samaagama brings together classical musicians from across Karnataka, including Varijashree Venugopal on vocals and flute, Arun Kumar on drums, Balakrishna SV on mridangam, Gurumurthy Vaidya on tabla and Varun Pradeep on the keyboard. Tickets available online.

* January 14, 7 pm, Shankaraa Foundation, Kanakapura Road.

Sankranti Music Festival

The 27th edition of the Annual Sankranti Music Festival is organised by the Vidwan RK Srikantan Trust. The three-day event features 23 performances and marks the renowned vocalist’s 103 birth anniversary.

Concerts include vocal by Trichur V Ramachandran on January 14, 7 pm, vocal by Nitya and Vidya, January 15, 7 pm, saxophone by Kumaraswamy, January 16, 5 pm, and vocal by T V Ramaprasad, January 16, 7 pm.

*January 14-16, Seva Sadan, Malleswaram, 5 pm. Entry is free.

Haridasa Sambhrama

The evening will celebrate Haridasa compositions through Bharatanatyam and Hindustani music. On stage will be Bharatanatyam dancer Anupama Mukund Bharadwaj, and vocalists Omkarnath Havaldar, Divya Shenoy, Hiranmayee S and Sameer Kulkarni.

*January 14, 5.30 pm, JSS Auditorium, 8th block, Jayanagar. Entry is free.