Ancient text knew a lot about pandemic

An ancient Tibetan medical text has spoken about epidemics such as the one we are now in the middle of.

Gyud-Zhi, a 2,500-year-old text about medicine practised in Tibet and the Himalayan regions, uses the term “nyen-rim” to describe epidemics.

In Kaliyuga (degenerative time), the book says, humans become inordinately greedy. The age is characterised by improper behaviour, selfishness, misuse of spiritual powers, fights over religion, vows of war, and compounding of chemicals with the evil intention of destroying lives — human, animal and insect.

Maras (spirits) and Dakinis (gods and goddesses) are disturbed badly and epidemics spread through our breath, turn into clouds and become pandemics.

The other effects are extreme changes of season, deficiency or adversity, physical and emotional disturbances, anger, fear and panic. Consuming junk or contaminated foods also adds to the problem.

The symptoms of nyen-rim (epidemic) are pulmonary infections, cough, breathing problems, abdominal aches, dysentery, fever, perspiration, weakness, and the appearance of dark pimples.

Although there was no microscope then, Gyud-Zhi says the virus is blunt — the coronavirus, it is now confirmed, is round and has blunt extensions. The virus enters through the skin layer into muscle tissues, circulatory channels, deepen into bones, and spread into vital organs.

The infection can enter the body through the eyes, ears, nose, mouth, anal and urethra. The most sensitive entry points are the nose and mouth, making it necessary for people to wear masks. This virus is known as “tre tre ho” in the traditional text: it is invisible and moves like lightning, and is made up of wind and fire elements.

The treatment prescribed for an epidemic of this nature includes administering herbs and chanting mantras.

Herbal components are given in the form of decoctions, powders, pills, pastes, tonics, medicinal beers, and precious pills. Also blessed amulets and herbs are tied on the neck to prevent and heal epidemics. The text also prescribes specific mantras.

The prescriptions include keeping the mind balanced and not panicking because stress, depression and anxiety cause the pandemic to spread faster.

The Dalai Lama said recently, “The world should unite for a coordinated global response to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Washing hands, wearing masks, social distancing, and eating healthy food should be part of our response to the pandemic. We must also engage in compassion, help one another, take care of the environment, and keep our mind calm.

As the 8th century Buddhist monk Shantideva says, “If a problem can be solved, don’t worry; if a problem can’t be solved, don’t worry. Worry will not solve any problem”.

(The author is a Tibetan medical practitioner based in Bengaluru).