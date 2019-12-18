Frenzied fans wait as Salman four hours late

T he team of the Salman Khan and Kiccha Sudeep starrer, ‘Dabangg 3’, has been touring various cities to promote their much-awaited film. The cast was in Bengaluru on Tuesday for a press conference in JW Marriott Hotel and at Cinepolis, ETA Namma Mall.

Excited fans of ‘bhai’ thronged the hotel lobby and waited to catch a glimpse of the star and fans of Kannada star Sudeep and choreographer and director Prabhu Deva were all ready to click selfies with them.

However, the event, that was supposed to start at 4 pm only began by 6.45 pm, leaving the crowd extremely restless.

As the cast walked in, to the beats of ‘Dabangg 3’ title track, the crowd was uncontrollable, so much so that, the usually calm Sudeep, and Khan looked seemingly upset and even asked the crowd to step back and maintain the decorum.

Sonakshi looked chic in her checked sari with long sleeve ruffled blouse. She said that she has many friends in the city, and so, is a frequent visitor here.

Saiee opted for a long orange and white gown and kept her look simple. This movie is her Bollywood debut.

Khan began by reminiscing his visit to the city nine years ago. He said, “I used to travel from here to Ooty all the time when we used to shoot there. The six-and-a-half-hour drive through places like Mysuru and Masinagudi used to be lovely.”

Sudeep asked audiences not to look at ‘Dabangg 3’ as a Hindi movie. He said that the film was made keeping the Kannada audience in mind.

The crowd went on a cheering spree when Khan expressed his pleasure of learning the local language to dub for the trailer of the film.

“Our Hindi films that release here, do well, but those who don’t understand the language only watch Kannada films. That’s why we wanted to dub the film in this language. This is not even my movie, it is Sudeep’s movie. We have kept both our fans in mind,” he said.

He also narrated the famous Kannada line from the trailer, “Time nandu, tareeku nandu”, as the crowd continued to express their glee.

When asked what was the most challenging part of Dabangg 3, Salman said, “Fighting this young man”. Well, Sallu, surely knows how to make his audience happy. Prabhu Deva, who was his usually reserved self said, he was happy to be back in Bengaluru.

Moments of funny banter and witty comments were the highlights of the evening.

‘Dabangg 3’ will hit the theatres on December 20.