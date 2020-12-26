House parties popular this year

The pandemic has thrown New Year plans for many out of gear. Public celebrations, this year, will not be the same as they were in the previous years. People will not be allowed to gather in large numbers on streets like MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road and Koramangala — some of the popular spots in the city. Street parties have moved home or in farm houses in the outskirts of the city.

If you’re planning to host a house party, you could rent a projector or a karaoke machine or get some easy to grab snacks to match the vibe of a cosy-board game night with friends and family.

Saksha, a final year student of fashion design, hopes to ring in the New Year with a bunch of her friends in her farmhouse on the outskirts of the city.

“There are no strangers and you are with people you know well. We also have this concept called ‘Bring Your Own Booze’ (BYOB) and playing music of ones choice. This works out real cheap and also makes the occasion memorable,” she explains. You also don’t have to worry about breaking any rules, she adds.

Even if you’re celebrating over a zoom-call, there are plenty of games like Cards against Humanity and Psych, that you could play with your friends online.

“Online games with a bunch of friends have a charm of their own. You can have your fun without disturbing the neighbours. Considering that this is the pandemic year, it is always better to hang around in small familiar groups, rather than party with strangers,” says Roopika Singh, a makeup artist.

Most house parties this year will have people making their own food rather than ordering in, says Shahsikumar Jaikumar, a techie.

He says him and his friends have decided to go for in for a potluck dinner for their New Year eve bash.

“We also make Chinese lanterns, have plenty of games, live music, dance and barbecue counters to keep all of us in high spirits right until the wee hours,” he says.

The menu, he says, is pretty elaborate with home-made wines, quiches, biryani, salads and lasagne.

The dessert section comprises orange velvet pastry with peanut butter cream and snickers, dark chocolate popcorn and devil’s chocolate pastry.

Kishan Rao, an IT professional with a software company is organising a party for his colleagues and friends at his farmhouse in Nelamangala.

He has been regularly doing this for the last five years. “There are restrictions this year and we will adhere to the SOP issued by the government. We have made arrangements for people to stay over and not drive around in the night. House parties are most popular on New Year’s eve because it is considered safe, especially for women,” says Kishan.

Police cautions against drinking and driving

A senior police officer with the Bengaluru City Police says that he is aware of the growing trend of house parties in the city. He says, as long as they don’t cause disturbance to the public or shatter the peace of the area, it’s fine.

“If we get a complaint, we inspect the premises. We can’t stop people from partying but can tell them to party within limits,” he says.

He also warns of consequences against people who are found driving under the influence of alcohol. “People found breaking the rules will not be spared. We will make sure that they are fined and if they happen to be repeat offenders they are likely to lose their licence,” he warns.