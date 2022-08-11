Ila Arun brings two plays to Bengaluru

Folk and Bollywood singer Ila Arun is bringing two plays to Ranga Shankara this weekend. Presented by her theatre group Surnai Theatre & Folk Arts Foundation, the plays will be directed by K K Raina.

The plays being performed are ‘Yeh Raaste Hain Pyar Ke’ and ‘Miracle on Matunga Street’ on August 13 and 14.

Written by Ila during stringent pandemic restrictions, ‘Yeh Raaste Hain Pyar Ke’ is about two elderly people, a man, and a woman, who try to break free from isolation during constant lockdowns.

“When the regulations are eased, they go to a park and find a path to love and unimagined possibilities,” she says, adding, “It is a very positive, and humorous play”.

The play’s cast includes Ila, KK Raina, and Vikrant Mishra.

‘Miracle on Matunga Street’, adapted by Ila from Tom Dudzik’s ‘Miracle on South Division Street’, “has subtle humour in it”.

The play is about a south Indian Christian family. “This thought-provoking family drama with subtle humour addresses faith, lack of it, why one believes what they believe, how faith is personal and how miracles can happen anytime and anywhere,” she says. The play’s cast includes Ila, Rajshri Ponnappa, Prackriti Bhaargava, and Ruturaj Shinde.

Surnai Theatre is celebrating 40 years this year. Ila says the group has adapted and showcased original plays over the years.

“I’m a big fan of Henrik Ibsen. His works point towards the correction of society and support women’s voices. I have adapted six of his plays to date. This year I have adapted his ‘An Enemy of the People’ as ‘Ajaatshatru’,” she says.

Ila finds herself “more alive when rehearsing”. “A challenge makes one feel younger. I never feel tired and if I am late, I can’t excuse myself. I might have learned this from Ebrahim Alkazi at National School of Drama and Shyam Benegal in films. They are great people who command respect and have educated one in being disciplined,” she says.

Bengaluru connect

Recollecting her memories of visiting Bengaluru with her group, she says, “I came to perform ‘Jameela Bai Kalaali’, an adaptation of Mario Vergas Llosa’s ‘La Chunga’, around 25 years ago. Girish Karnad came to watch the play.” Girish Karnad is her favourite playwright in Bengaluru. “He worked with folk stories and made them relevant. B Jayashree’s works are also remarkable,” she says. Ila plans to work on Karnad’s ‘Nagamandala’ soon.

*’Yeh Raaste Hain Pyar Ke’ will be staged on August 13, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm, and ‘Miracle on Matunga Street’ on August 14, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. Tickets available online and at the venue.