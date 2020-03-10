Indian classical music changed my life, says Bianca Gismonti

Daughter of well-known Brazilian composer, pianist and guitarist Egberto Gismonti, jazz composer Bianca Gismonti began learning music when she was barely 15 years old.

What Bianca replicates in all her performances is the language, culture and the spirit of Brazil. In the city recently to perform as a part of an event, organised by C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers, Bianca celebrated Egberto’s birthday by performing a set-list of his best compositions, in addition to her own.

She chatted with Metrolife about her association with Indian classical music and more.

Who has influenced you, apart from your father?

I’ve been listening to western classical and contemporary music all my life. I have also been deeply influenced by Brazilian popular music, North American and European jazz, African and Indian classical music. My compositions and performances are a result of all these influences.

How do you view the process of composing?

I began composing with my grand grandfather so this is a natural progression for me. I believe composing helps you express your thoughts, feelings and devotion. It’s a way of translating your present into something more abstract and sublime.

I am always composing and everything around me inspires me to create something new. As a pianist, I start performing the compositions first on the piano and perform these as a trio (piano, bass, drums) or as a duo (two pianos) or with some soloist (voice, trumpet, saxophone, violin, etc).

Which jazz composer has influenced your work?

I am always on the lookout for new names and also keep listening to the composers who I already know and love. Every time I meet new musicians, I try to learn more about them; I also ask them for new recommendations. Some musicians who have had an impact on my style are Debussy (France); Stravinsky (Russia); J S Bach (Germany); Heitor Villa Lobos, Tom Jobim, Hermeto Pascoal, Elis Regina (Brasil) and Steve Reich, Keith Jarret, Bill Evans, Maria Schneider (EUA), among others.

Which Indian musicians do you like and why?

Indian classical music has really changed my life and my way of listening to music. Julio Falavigna, my husband and the drummer of the trio, has been studying tabla for the last 20 years, so I am always in touch with Indian musicians, gurus and this form of music. Ustad Rashid Khan, G S Sachdev, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Swapan Chaudhuri, Pandit Jasraj and Amjad Ali Khan are among my favourites.

Have you collaborated with any Indian musicians?

We played with two talented musicians at our concert in Kolkata: Ahona Sen (singer) and Pradyumna Singh Manot (pianist).

What are your other interests?

I have a profound relation with all arts — literature, cinema, dance and painting. I never skip my daily sessions of yoga and meditation.

How did you like performing in Bengaluru?

We had a beautiful evening with a warm and attentive audience, which was very receptive to our music. We presented some typical rhythms and melodies from Brazil and mixed instrumental and vocals. We performed some of my own compositions and also compositions by Tom Jobim and Egberto Gismonti. We picked some of our unique compositions such as ‘Sete Anéis’ by Egberto Gismonti, ‘Brigas nunca mais’ by Tom Jobim and Vinicius de Moraes and ‘Entre Amigos’ by Bianca Gismonti.