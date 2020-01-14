nature and Fitness enthusiast completes triathlon to help solve india’s water crisis

At a time when people struggle to balance a healthy lifestyle with a corporate job, Bhushan Walzade, a general manager in a private company, completed the Ironman Triathlon on December 1, 2019 in Busselton, Australia.

This is not the first time Bhushan has participated in an event that demanded rigorous training. He has completed two half Ironman triathlons and multiple long-distance running and cycling events in the past.

However, the recent triathlon is unique because he participated to raise funds towards the rejuvenation of a lake and reconstruction of an existing dam in a small town in Tamil Nadu.

“I am concerned about the water crisis and climate change that the world is facing. In Vidharba (Maharashtra), people walk for at least two kilometers to fetch water. Many villages in Tamil Nadu also face water issues. I wanted to do my bit,” says Bhushan. For him, this was the perfect opportunity to bring his love for fitness and concern for the planet together.

“The water conservation project I am raising money for is in Rasipuram and it will benefit over 1,000 farmers in 20 villages,” he says.

The fitness enthusiast swam for 3.8 km, cycled for 180 km and completed a 42.2 km marathon marathon in 16 hours and two minutes against a cut off time of 17 hours.

Speaking of his training, Bhushan says he trained for six months within which he ran for 708 km, swam 137 km, cycled 4963 km and did 78 strengthening sessions.

“I feel the training helped make me more productive. It taught me about time

management, focus and discipline,” he adds.

Walzade is working with the NGO SayTrees to raise funds to complete the rejuvenation project.

The project is reportedly a long-term solution, which will help replenish the currently depleted ground water levels and help grow crops throughout the year in farmlands.