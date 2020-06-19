On-ground art show opens on June 22

Post the lockdown, Gallery G will open with an exhibition ‘Taamara- The Genesis of Nature’ by P K Sadaanandan. This is in association with Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation.

The works are based on nature and lays stress on the lotus, ‘a symbol of purity, enlightenment and rebirth’. Artist Sadaanandan says, “I had discussed about the works with Gitanjali and needed time to work on them. I was told that as soon as the works were ready and when transport opens up, the exhibition would be held.”

The works needed some intensive homework, which is why the artist wanted time to work on them.

The exhibition has 10

pieces in it, which are explored on imported paper, imported canvas and wood panel.

“I studied about working on murals about 30 years ago, after which I visited the Ajanta and Ellora caves, which is Buddhist religious art. The works there show the lotus flower and on further investigation, I understood that the lotus has a certain set of principles and personality to it,” he says.

Mind is represented as a lotus in these works, he adds. “The colours used are symbolic too, like the blue which could stand for an infinitive space, stability, peacefulness and hold other meanings,” he says.

Inner experiences of the mind, nature and humans are some of the topics explored in the work.

“In my past works I have used mixed media like oil, tempera colours etc. My recent works stand out as they have been done with natural colours which have been sourced from Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata and New York,” he says.

Being his first solo show in Bengaluru, Sadaanandan ‘is excited and curious about how art lovers will react

to it’.