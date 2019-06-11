People: Jayanagar gets a neighbourhood-specific app



Girish Lakshminarayana



'MenuRack’, a neighbourhood friendly app was recently launched by city-based techies. It caters specifically to the residents of Jayanagar. From weather updates to grocery shopping, the app serves as a handbook for 30 day-to-day activities.

“Jayanagar always deserved its own app. It is known for its food joints, silk saris and local markets. Even though they have been living in the same locality for decades, many people are still not aware of the hidden gems there. This app will help them explore the place better,” says Girish Lakshminarayana, founder and CEO of ‘MenuRack’.

The app also has all the emergency numbers, including those of MLAs and the cops.

The app’s founders are also planning to launch a Kannada version of the same. They have also said that they are in talks with the authorities to get live updates on road blockages, crimes, power outages and more.

“This is a live prototype app for one locality and we are planning to wire local areas in cities across the country in the near future,” Girish adds.

The app is available only for Android users at present.

For more details, visit menurack.in