Romance novel set in Bengaluru

Namita Bajaj is a Bengaluru based author who is set to launch her second book ‘Cupid is Complicated’. Her first book, ‘At The Threshold of Love’ has been well received by both critics and the audience. As the titles give away both are pieces of romantic fiction, “I was always an avid reader, reading almost a book a day. And romantic fiction was my go-to genre, so naturally I wrote stories like the ones I liked to read,” says Bajaj.

Her first book was written nine years ago when she was pregnant with her first child. But it was published only seven years after it was written.

When asked about the gap she says, “I had approached multiple publishers after I wrote it but I didn’t find anyone who was interested in it. I decided then that I should pursue a career in writing first and approach publishers

after. To my luck, that worked.”

Now, two years after her debut novel, comes, ‘Cupid is Complicated’. The book is about young love, “Nowadays young love has acquired the identity of just a ‘fling’. With this book I wanted to delve into a world where childhood love is seen as the dignified and grounded love that it could be,” says Bajaj.

Both books are based in Bengaluru, with the first one featuring the city more heavily.

“I always believe that a part of the author is reflected in their books, and I’ve only had the chance to explore this city. It’s inevitable that Bengaluru has become the setting for my imaginary worlds,” she says.

The author who finished both her books in a six-month period says that she usually writes at night but has no fixed schedule, “I don’t believe in setting a time and forcing myself to write. I only write when I’m keen on writing. I don’t want it to become an ordeal; if it does, I know that it will reflect in my writing”

‘Cupid is Complicated’ will be launched on December 1, 5pm at Sapna Book House on Residency Road.